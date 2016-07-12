(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas
Fortis SA/NV's
(BNPPF) and subsidiary BGL BNP Paribas's (BGL BNPP) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term IDRs
at 'F1'. At the
same time, BNPPF's Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at
'a'. A full list
of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
BNPPF's and BGL BNPP's IDRs and senior debt ratings are
equalised with the
banks' majority or ultimate shareholder BNP PARIBAS's (BNPP,
A+/Stable/F1)
ratings. BNPPF is wholly-owned by BNPP while BGL BNPP's capital
is 50%-owned by
BNPPF and 16% by BNPP with the remainder owned by the State of
Luxembourg, a
consequence of the Fortis Bank bail-out in 2008.
The Support Rating of '1' reflects an extremely high probability
of support from
BNPP, if needed. Fitch views BNPPF and BGL BNPP as core to
BNPP's strategy. They
are highly integrated, both in terms of operations and
management, and we
believe that BNPP's reputation would suffer were one of these
subsidiaries to
default. We also believe BNPP would have sufficient resources to
recapitalise
them to a level acceptable to regulators as and when required on
a timely basis.
Retail banking is BNPP's largest business in terms of revenue
contribution and
allocated equity, and BNPPF's and BGL BNPP's strong retail
franchises in Belgium
and Luxembourg underpin their status as core BNPP subsidiaries.
Both banks
benefit from large customer deposit bases, which strengthen the
parent's funding
base. Belgium and Luxembourg are defined by BNPP as part of its
'domestic'
markets (along with France and Italy).
Operations and management are highly integrated and key
management positions are
shared among BNPP, BNPPF and BGL BNPP. To optimise capital and
liquidity
allocation within the group, BNPPF and BGL BNPP consolidate part
of BNPP's
specialised lending (asset finance) and its leasing operations,
respectively,
further supporting Fitch's opinion that both entities are
integral parts of the
group.
VR
BNPPF's VR reflects the bank's retail-focused banking business
model, which
generates adequate profitability and contributes to an overall
moderate risk
profile. The rating is also underpinned by solid capital ratios
and healthy
funding and liquidity.
The consolidation of BNPP's leasing operations and fast growing
Turkish
operation elevate the risk profile of BNPPF, but we believe this
is manageable.
The quality of the loan book remains healthy and loan impairment
charges should
continue to represent a low to moderate percentage of average
loans.
Fitch expects the bank to maintain solid risk-weighted
capitalisation and
leverage, despite potentially upstreaming some more capital to
the parent. The
cumulative 2015 dividend exceeded reported net income, yet the
bank still
reported a comfortable common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.5% at
end-2015.
Funding and liquidity remains robust, due to a strong retail
deposit base,
especially in Belgium where the bank has a market share around
25%. Customer
deposits represent the largest source of funding. Reliance on
wholesale funding
is limited, and the bank has strong market access from being
part of the BNPP
group. It runs a large liquidity buffer in the form of cash and
repo-able
securities, with a significant amount of high quality sovereign
bonds.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The rating of subordinated debt is notched down from BNPPF's
Long-Term IDR, as
opposed to its VR, as Fitch believes parental support will
neutralise BNPPF's
non-performance risk in line with Fitch's rating criteria for
such securities.
The ratings of upper Tier 2 debt issued by BNP Paribas Fortis
Funding are capped
at a level that would be assigned to equivalent securities
issued by BNPP. They
are rated three notches below BNPP's VR (one notch for loss
severity and two for
non-performance risk).
Fitch has upgraded the rating of the CASHES hybrid capital
(BE0933899800) by one
notch to reflect the recent one-notch upgrade of Ageas SA/NV
('A'/Stable -
previously Fortis SA/NV), the ultimate holding company of the
Ageas group, which
acts as a contractual co-obligor for these notes. The cash
coupon of the CASHES
is linked to the declaration of a dividend by Ageas SA/NV, and
in case a
dividend is not declared the coupons will be settled non-cash
via the issuance
of new Ageas SA/NV shares using the Alternative Coupon
Satisfaction Method
(ACSM).
Given the existence of Ageas as a co-obligor, and that cash
payment of the
coupon is linked to the continued declaration of a dividend by
Ageas SA/NV,
Fitch rates the CASHES hybrids under relevant insurance criteria
(Insurance
Rating Methodology (March 2016)). The hybrids are rated four
notches below Ageas
SA/NV's IDR to reflect higher-than-average loss severity risk of
these
securities (two notches) as well as a higher risk of
non-performance (an
additional two notches). The rating of this instrument is the
same as that of a
hybrid instrument issued by Ageasfinlux, with similar terms and
an ACSM dividend
trigger (ISIN XS0147484074 and XS0147484314), and whose
co-obligor is also Ageas
SA/NV.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
BNP Paribas Fortis Funding and Fortis Funding LLC are wholly
owned financing
subsidiaries of BNPPF and whose debt ratings are aligned with
those of BNPPF.
This is based on Fitch's expectation that BNPPF will honour the
unconditional
and irrevocable guaranteed provided to holders of the notes
issued by BNP
Paribas Fortis Funding under its common Euro medium term note
programme with
BNPPF and issued by Fortis Funding LLC under its US CP
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of BNPPF and BGL BNPP are
sensitive to a change
in BNPP's IDRs. As such, the Stable Outlook on BNPPF's and BGL
BNPP's Long-Term
IDR mirrors that on BNPP's.
While not expected, the ratings would also be sensitive to a
downgrade of the
Support Rating arising from changes in Fitch's assessment of
BNPP's propensity
or capacity to provide timely support to BNPPF and BGL BNPP.
VR
BNPPF's VR would be sensitive to a material weakening in
capitalisation, which
could stem from a change in capital allocation within the BNPP
group by
up-streaming large amounts to the parent, or transferring a
significant amount
of assets to BNPPF. Worsening asset quality could also put
pressure on the
ratings, particularly if capital would be materially affected.
Upward pressure on BNPPF's VR is limited in the near term, but
the VR could
benefit from improved efficiency with capital ratios and
liquidity maintained at
high levels.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BNPPF's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same
considerations that might affect BNPPF's IDR. The rating of the
CASHES hybrid
capital are sensitive to changes in AGEAS SA/NV's IDRs.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
BNP Paribas Fortis Funding's and Fortis Funding LLC's ratings
are sensitive to
the same factors that might drive a change in BNPPF's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid capital (CASHES BE0933899800) upgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BB+'
BGL BNP Paribas
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked notes affirmed at 'A+emr'
BNP Paribas Fortis Funding LLC
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked notes affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'
Subordinated debt (upper Tier 2) affirmed at 'BBB+'
Fortis Funding LLC
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'
