(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term and Short-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Northern Trust Corporation
(NTRS) and its
subsidiaries at 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively. NTRS' Viability
Rating (VR) has
also been affirmed at 'aa-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
These rating actions were taken in conjunction with Fitch's U.S.
trust and
processing bank peer review. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDR, AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The affirmation of NTRS' IDR and VR reflects the company's
continued solid
operating performance, its conservative risk appetite, and a
sound capital
profile in the context of what Fitch views as a low risk balance
sheet.
Like the other trust and processing banks, NTRS' ratings benefit
from a business
model that possesses high barriers to entry and supports strong
customer
relationships due to large fixed technology costs and high
switching costs.
Fitch believes NTRS has established a strong franchise in asset
custody and
wealth management, which has created a good competitive position
for the company
and supports its high ratings.
NTRS' conservative risk profile and balance sheet are a key
tenet of the
company's rating, according to Fitch. The majority of the
company's securities
portfolio is composed of U.S. government and agencies
securities, and nearly 90%
of the portfolio carries an 'AAA' rating. Additionally, NTRS'
balance sheet has
a large cash position and a loan portfolio with strong credit
metrics. To this
end, Fitch notes that net charge-offs (NCOs) have been just 6
basis points (bps)
of average loans during each of the past two years and were 3bps
of average
loans during the first quarter of 2016 (1Q16). Fitch believes
NTRS' management
team has been responsible for cultivating the company's
conservative risk
culture over many years, which is a key ratings differentiator
relative to many
other financial institutions.
Fitch considers NTRS' capital levels to be well situated
relative to peer
institutions, with Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 under the
standardized
approach of 10.6% at the end of 1Q16. While there has been a
modest decline in
NTRS' capital ratios during recent years, Fitch notes that this
has largely been
driven by deposit inflows which have caused the balance sheet to
expand. That
said, these incremental deposits continue to be invested very
conservatively.
Despite the continued headwinds of a low interest rate
environment, NTRS'
earnings have remained satisfactory from a credit perspective,
but below the
company's long-term averages. To combat pressure from low
interest rates,
management has initiated several expense management measures to
improve
efficiency, along with reviewing custody relationship pricing to
better align
revenues and costs in the core business. Some current investment
initiatives
related to information technology (IT) and regulatory and
compliance staffing
have elevated non-interest expense. Fitch notes that some of the
IT investments
should improve efficiency in the long run, thereby helping to
position the
company for meaningful operating leverage in the future.
Though returns are still somewhat lower than pre-crisis levels,
fees from
custody and asset management continue to grow as a result of
upward global
equity market valuations over the past few years along with some
new business
wins and the aforementioned repricing initiatives. Fees from
foreign exchange
trading remain volatile and securities lending remains
challenged. Due to NTRS'
short-term asset mix, Fitch believes NTRS' earnings have
potential to show
meaningful improvement if short-term interest rates continue to
rise.
At this juncture, Fitch does not expect the affirmative BREXIT
vote to overly
impact NTRS' business though Fitch does note it may change the
way that it
conducts business with some of its foreign clients.
Finally, Fitch considers NTRS' funding profile strong with
deposits accounting
for approximately 89% of liabilities. Fitch views NTRS' custody
deposits to be
core in nature given the stickiness of these relationships.
Additionally, Fitch
believes NTRS' deposits to be somewhat countercyclical, such
that deposit
inflows tend to occur during times of market stress.
As noted above, deposit growth continued to be strong through
the end of 1Q16,
with $97.7 billion of total deposits, compared to $84.1 billion
at year-end
2013. NTRS has continued to place these deposits at a mix of
highly rated
financial institutions, at the Federal Reserve, in its
securities book, and to a
lesser extent in the loan portfolio.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NTRS' Support Rating (SR) of '5' reflects Fitch's view that
external support
cannot be relied upon. The Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflects
Fitch's view that there is no reasonable assumption that U.S.
government support
would be forthcoming to NTRS.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID INSTRUMENTS
NTRS' subordinated debt rating is notched one level below its VR
of 'aa-' while
NTRS' preferred stock rating is notched five levels below its
VR. These ratings
are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles. Thus, these
ratings have been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
The uninsured deposit ratings for the Northern Trust Company are
one notch
higher than NTRS' IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of NTRS are equalized with those of the operating
company, the
Northern Trust Company, reflecting its role as a bank holding
company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDR, AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Fitch views NTRS' VR as currently well situated, with limited
potential for
upward movement given the already high level of ratings. Upward
rating momentum
is limited by elevated operational risk inherent in the trust
and processing
bank business model. Current ratings incorporate a view of the
potential for
positive earnings momentum that produces earnings metrics closer
to pre-crisis
levels.
Fitch believes the most significant risk to NTRS is a large
operational or
technological event that causes significant reputational damage
and causes
clients to leave the firm. NTRS has a good track record of
performance and
minimal operational losses, and Fitch considers these risks to
be well managed.
That said, negative rating action could be driven by an
operational loss or
similar event result in a fine, loss, or revenue reduction
equivalent to 5% of
annual revenue or more.
Finally, Fitch also notes that NTRS and its peer trust and
processing banks are
beginning to be at risk of certain technology potentially being
disruptive to
its business, though this is likely over a very long-term time
horizon.
Blockchain, or distributed ledger, is an electronic means of
settling,
reconciling, and reporting on transaction--the core of NTRS and
its peer banks'
businesses.
While Fitch believes that it is highly probable that NTRS and
its peer trust and
processing banks jointly work to harness this technology to
drive efficiencies
across their respective platforms, it's also possible that over
a long period of
time a technology company offers a blockchain solution that
causes clients to
leave NTRS for their core custody business. At present, Fitch
views this risk
as well outside of the Rating Outlook horizon.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change in
the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, Fitch views
this as highly unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID INSTRUMENTS
The ratings for NTRS and its operating company's subordinated
debt and preferred
stock are sensitive to any change in NTRS' VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings for the Northern Trust
Company are
sensitive to any change to NTRS' Long- and Short-Term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Fitch could notch the holding company's ratings from the
operating company's
ratings if holding company liquidity were to deteriorate, and
raise concerns
relative to the parent's ability to meet its obligations.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Northern Trust Corporation
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Long-term Senior Unsecured Debt at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term Commercial Paper at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Subordinated Debt at 'A+';
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Northern Trust Company (The)
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable.
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1+';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'AA';
--Viability at 'aa-';
--Subordinated Debt at 'A+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
NTC Capital Trust I & II
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Van Bell
Associate Director
+1-212-908-1777
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
