(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mortgage Market Index - The Dinkum RMBS Index - 1Q16 here SYDNEY, July 20 (Fitch) Australian mortgage arrears increased 16bp to 1.11% in 1Q16, due to seasonal Christmas spending, rising standard variable rates and a low real-wage growth, but remain low compared with the 1.75% peak in March 2011, says Fitch Ratings. The agency expects arrears to fall over the next two quarters once the effect of Christmas spending fades and the May 2016 interest-rate cut starts benefiting borrowers. The 1Q16 arrears are the lowest in a first quarter in the previous decade, despite the seasonal increase being the highest in five years, indicating improved overall performance yoy. In addition, the annualised residential mortgage-backed sector loss-rate - the ultimate performance indicator - has been falling consistently since 1Q13 to 0.02% in 1Q16. Fitch says losses remain extremely low thanks to strong house-price appreciation and low default rates. Fitch says the strong housing market, low unemployment-rate and low-interest-rate environment create favourable conditions for mortgage performance, but a sudden change in employment conditions or negative real-wage growth poses a major threat. Recently tightened lending standards may have lowered households' capacity to borrow, but Fitch believes the standards increase mortgage market stability should the economy change. Self-employed borrowers continue to experience financial difficulties, despite positive serviceability, and the move away from the low-doc market by many lenders has benefited residential mortgage-backed sector performance. Fitch's Dinkum RMBS Index tracks arrears and performance of mortgages underlying Australian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The full report, Mortgage Market Index - The Dinkum RMBS Index - 1Q16, includes current and historic index reference data in Excel-form and is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release.