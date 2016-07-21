(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) on China-based Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd (Huatai P&C) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Huatai P&C's operating profitability, strong standalone capitalisation and solid liquidity to support its claims liabilities. The rating also considers the company's status as a core subsidiary of its immediate parent, Huatai Insurance Group Co., Ltd (HIG). Fitch believes that HIG is capable of funding the growth of the property and casualty subsidiary, if needed. HIG's risk-adjusted capitalisation on a consolidated basis remained at 'Extremely Strong' at end-2015, as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model. Huatai P&C's statutory capital ratio at end-1Q16 computed under the China's Risk Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS) framework amounted to 409%, which was well above the 100% regulatory minimum. Fitch expects Huatai P&C to maintain a solid capital buffer to withstand potential underwriting volatility and to facilitate stable business growth. The company was able to further improve its loss ratio to 50.5% in 2015 from 53.1% in 2014 due to better claim ratios from accident and health and motor insurance. However, a higher expense ratio led to a mild increase in the company's combined ratio to 101% in 2015 from 100% in 2014. Fitch does not expect the trial deregulation of commercial motor insurance pricing in China to trigger irrational price cuts in the near term, although increased pricing competition as a result of the trial could moderate the company's ability to strengthen its underwriting margin. The company continued to maintain strong liquidity to support the short-tailed nature of its insurance liabilities. The company's liquid assets accounted for about 2.4x of its net claim reserves and 1x of its net technical reserves at end-2015. Huatai P&C's rating is primarily constrained by a relatively high expense ratio as a result of limited operating scale and keen market competition, which is partly due to the commercial motor pricing deregulation trial. While the company was able to maintain steady business growth over the last three years, it captured only about 0.8% of the Chinese non-life market in 2015. The company's ability to reduce its expense ratio is hindered by its limited operating scale. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downgrade rating triggers include: - a sustained deterioration in capital strength with HIG's solvency ratio below 250% or its score computed by Fitch Prism Factor-Based Model at below 'Strong', - weakening in Huatai P&C's underwriting margin with combined ratio consistently higher than 105%, or - a decline in HIG's pre-tax return on assets on a consolidated basis to below 1% for a prolonged period (2015: 4.6%). An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near term due to Huatai P&C's business profile and credit metrics. Over the medium term, upgrade rating triggers include: - improvement in Huatai P&C's combined ratio to below 95%, - strengthening in HIG's distribution and business franchise in China that will enhance its overall operating stability, and - HIG keeping its capitalisation as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model score at 'Very Strong' Contact: Primary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009208 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.