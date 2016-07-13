(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco-based
Attijariwafa
Bank's (AWB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB+',
Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-', Viability Rating (VR) at
'bb-' and
Support Rating (SR) at '3'. The Outlook on the Long-Term ratings
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AWB's IDRs, National Ratings, SR and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect a
moderate probability of support from the Moroccan authorities.
AWB is one of the
leading Moroccan corporate and retail banks with respectively a
26.2% and 24.9%
market share in deposits and lending at end-2015. It is
domestically-owned and
operates internationally with subsidiaries in Tunisia and in
sub-Saharan African
countries. The Stable Outlook on the bank reflects the Outlook
on the Moroccan
sovereign rating.
Fitch believes that the Moroccan authorities would have a high
propensity to
support AWB if needed, given the bank's systemic importance in
the country.
However, Fitch views the probability of support as only moderate
given Morocco's
financial strength (BBB-/Stable).
AWB's 'BB+' SRF is at the Moroccan banks' SRF for domestic
systemically
important banks (D-SIB), reflecting the bank's high systemic
importance.
VR
Fitch views the combination of AWB's modest capital ratios and
significant risk
appetite as having a higher influence on the bank's VR than
other factors. The
VR also reflects AWB's leading domestic franchise, moderate
asset quality,
overall solid funding and liquidity profile and a capacity to
generate sustained
profitability.
AWB's capital ratios are modest given the significant risk
appetite of the bank
as reflected in its high loan book concentration, substantial
exposure to
volatile markets - such as sub-Saharan African countries and
Tunisia (together
22% of total assets at end-2015) and high related-party lending.
AWB's Tier 1
capital ratio is only adequate (10.1% at end-2015) and we expect
it to be stable
in 2016.
Fitch views AWB's asset quality as moderate. The bank's impaired
loans ratio
(7.1% at end-2015) compares well with domestic peers' although
Fitch believes
that it may be under-estimated compared with international
standards. The
impaired loans ratio has been deteriorating over the last four
years, reflecting
a lack of domestic loan growth and economic pressure encountered
by corporates
and SMEs (about 60% of loan portfolio at end-2015), a still
challenging
operating environment in Tunisia (Attijariwafa Tunisie: 6.8%
impaired loans
ratio) and weak economies in sub-Saharan African countries
(average impaired
loans ratio at AWB's subsidiaries of 10.6%). Fitch expects
impaired loans to
keep rising in 2016, albeit only moderately, due to persistent
economic
uncertainties in those countries and a still stagnating domestic
economy.
High obligor concentration in AWB's loan exposes the bank to
event risk - in
common with domestic peers. Five credit exposures represented
more than 10% of
AWB's equity at end-2015, with the top 20 obligors representing
about 1.9x
equity. This concentration reflects, to some extent, the
concentration of the
Moroccan economy in certain sectors and AWB's high domestic
market shares. Those
large exposures include significant related-party lending to
AWB's main
shareholder - Societe Nationale d'Investissement (SNI; 31% of
AWB's equity at
end-2015), given the parent's large presence in several domestic
economic
sectors. Fitch views this as a rating weakness.
Fitch views AWB's funding and liquidity profile as solid. Stable
retail deposits
form the bulk of funding and liquidity has been improving - in
common with
domestic peers - as a result of slowing demand for loans and
continuously
growing client deposits. AWB's buffer of domestic government
bonds is
satisfactory, covering 12 months of short-term market funding.
AWB's profitability is solid, but will be affected in 2016 by a
lack of growth
in Morocco. and still high loan impairment charges. However,
Fitch expects AWB's
profitability to benefit from net gains on its large securities
portfolio
following the 1Q16 decrease in Morocco's interest rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, SR and SRF would be sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of the
Moroccan state's willingness or ability to support the bank.
These ratings are
also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the
availability of
sovereign support for Moroccan financial institutions should any
progress be
made towards providing a framework for resolving banks,
including a bail-in
tool.
AWB's National Ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign is
downgraded by
multiple notches or if the Moroccan state's willingness to
support AWB
diminishes, most probably as a consequence of reduced systemic
importance. Both
scenarios are unlikely in the near future.
VR
The VR would benefit from an improvement in AWB's capital
ratios. Conversely,
evidence of a higher risk appetite or a significant
deterioration in asset
quality leading to weaker capital ratios could put pressure on
AWB's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Attijariwafa Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(mar)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gilbert Hobeika
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1004
Committee Chairperson
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008818
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.