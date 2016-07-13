(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
SGMB's ratings are based on Fitch's belief of a high probability
of support from
the bank's majority shareholder Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable),
if required.
This reflects SG's strong ability (as indicated by the bank's
rating) and
willingness to provide support to SGMB. However, SGMB's Support
Rating is
constrained by Morocco's Country Ceiling of 'BBB'.
Fitch considers that SG has ample resources to support SGMB,
whose assets
accounted for about 0.5% of SG's at end-2015. Fitch views SGMB
as a
strategically important subsidiary for SG. Retail banking is one
of SG's three
strategic business lines (international retail banking and
financial services).
SGMB is SG's largest subsidiary in Africa and is seen as the
group's entry point
to the continent.
SGMB has a reasonable franchise in Morocco as the fourth-largest
bank and
largest foreign-owned bank with about an 8% market share in
deposits. SG's
commitment to the country has not reduced in the past three
years despite weaker
performance at SGMB. Ownership has remained unchanged, with SG
holding 57.4% of
the capital and the balance being mainly held by a Moroccan
family.
SGMB is strongly integrated into SG. SG tightly controls its
Moroccan
subsidiary, where senior management responsibilities are broadly
shared with SG
members. SG oversees SGMB's credit, country, market, operational
and liquidity
risks, and the subsidiary benefits greatly from SG's
organisation, procedures,
systems and tools. In addition, SGMB shares the same branding as
its parent.
SGMB has to date not required any extraordinary support from SG.
However,
ordinary support in the day-to-day activities is
well-entrenched, for instance
through short-term liquidity lines.
EQDOM'S NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Eqdom's ratings are based on a high probability of support from
the bank's
ultimate majority shareholder SG in case of need. Eqdom's main
shareholders are
SG Consumer Finance (SGCF, 100%-owned by SG) and SGMB
(AAA(mar)/Stable;
57.4%-controlled by SG). Their stakes in Eqdom are 34.9% and
18.8%,
respectively.
Fitch assesses that SG has ample resources to support Eqdom,
whose assets
accounted for less than 0.1% of SG's at end-2015.
Fitch believes that Eqdom is of limited strategic importance to
SG given its
small size and negligible contribution to SG's operating profit.
Nevertheless,
SG is aiming to develop synergies between its specialised
financial services and
its retail banking subsidiaries globally, and Morocco is no
exception.
Eqdom is the second-largest consumer finance company in Morocco,
with an overall
23% market share (more than half with civil servants, its
historical core client
base) and SG's commitment to the country has not reduced in the
past three years
despite a more challenging operating environment, including for
consumer finance
companies. Ownership has remained unchanged, with SG's
subsidiaries owning a
total direct stake of 56.7% at end-2015.
Fitch views Eqdom's integration into SG as only moderate. Eqdom
benefits from
significant independence in its day-to-day management.
Nevertheless, SG and SGMB
together control Eqdom's board, with the CEO being an SG
executive. Eqdom
benefits from SG's credit risk tools and procedures and from
funding support
from SGMB. Integration with SGMB has been increasing since 2013
in response to
the more challenging domestic environment.
Eqdom also receives funding support from SGMB. As a consumer
finance company, it
is wholesale-funded. Its non-equity funding is sourced from
domestic medium-term
debt issues and bank loans (half of which are from SGMB).
Refinancing needs are
manageable and liquidity risk is mitigated by the potential
support from SGMB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SGMB's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
A downgrade of SGMB's Support Rating could result from a
reduction in SG's
stake, reduced strategic importance to or lower integration with
SG. SGMB's
Support Rating would also be downgraded if SG's Long-Term IDR is
downgraded by
at least four notches, which is highly unlikely, in Fitch's
view. Finally,
SGMB's Support Rating would also be downgraded if Morocco's
Country Ceiling is
revised downwards by at least two notches, which Fitch also
views as unlikely.
An upgrade of SGMB's Support Rating would require a two-notch
upward revision of
Morocco's Country Ceiling.
A downgrade of SGMB's National Ratings could result from a
reduction in SG's
stake in SGMB, reduced strategic importance to or lower
integration with SG, or
a two-notch downgrade of SG's Long-Term IDR, which Fitch does
not expect.
EQDOM's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS
A downgrade of Eqdom's Support and National Ratings could result
from a
reduction in SG's stake in Eqdom, reduced strategic importance
to or lower
integration with SG. Eqdom's Support Rating would also be
downgraded if SG's
Long-term IDR is downgraded. Finally, Eqdom's Support Rating
would also be
downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling is revised downwards by
at least two
notches, which Fitch also views as unlikely.
A one-notch downgrade of SG's Long-Term IDR would lead to a
two-notch downgrade
of Eqdom's National Long-Term Rating and a one-notch downgrade
of its National
Short-Term rating. An upgrade of Eqdom's National Ratings could
result from
stronger integration with SGMB.
