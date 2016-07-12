(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of the Allstate Corporation (Allstate) as well as
the 'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Allstate Insurance Co. and
its
property/casualty (P/C) affiliates with a Stable Outlook. Fitch
has also
downgraded the short-term IDR of Allstate to 'F2' from 'F1'.
Additionally, Fitch
affirmed the IFS ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co. and its
subsidiaries
(collectively referred to as ALIC) at 'A' and revised the Rating
Outlook to
Negative from Stable. Finally, Fitch affirmed American Heritage
Life Insurance
Co.'s (AHLIC) IFS rating at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full
list of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of P/C affiliates and holding company
long-term ratings is
supported by Allstate's top-tier market position in personal
lines insurance,
and solid underwriting results in P/C insurance. The
capitalization of
Allstate's P/C operations is consistent with the current rating
category.
The downgrade of Allstate's short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'
reflects an
increase in the potential need for holding company liquidity.
Specifically,
catastrophe losses at the P/C operations could require capital
contributions,
since the capital cushion at the operating subsidiaries has
deteriorated over
the past couple of years. In addition, greater investment risk
at the life
operations along with weakening operating performance could also
require the
holding company's liquidity resources.
Fitch's revised ALIC's Outlook to Negative as a result of its
increasing
investment risk, with its portfolio among the riskiest in
Fitch's rated life
universe. Allstate's life operations have a materially lower
standalone rating
than the P/C operations given its relatively moderate scale and
market position
as well as its lower strategic importance. Consequently, the
life operations
receive significant rating uplift as part of the Allstate
enterprise.
Allstate has a 'large' market position, size and scale that
would be consistent
with Fitch's guidelines for a higher rating category. Allstate
is the
second-largest personal lines insurance writer in the U.S.
behind State Farm
Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (State Farm). Allstate's
market position in
private auto is third behind Government Employees Insurance Co.
(GEICO) and
State Farm, while its homeowners insurance remains the second
largest after
State Farm.
The combined ratio for Allstate's property/liability business
averaged 94.1%
over the last four years (2012-2015), exceeding Fitch's median
guidelines for
the current rating category. Greater catastrophe losses during
the first quarter
of 2016 (1Q16) inflated the combined ratio to 98.4% compared to
93.7% for the
comparable period in 2015. Catastrophe losses accounted for 10.7
percentage
points (pp) on the combined ratio for the first three months of
2016, compared
to 4pp in the comparable period in 2015. Catastrophe losses
remain elevated with
$835 million in pretax losses during April and May of 2016,
which is comparable
to 1Q16's total.
Personal auto accounts for approximately two-thirds of
property/liability
written premiums and reported a combined ratio of 99.7% for the
first three
months of 2016, up from 98.5% in the comparable period in 2015
and essentially
flat from full-year 2015. Catastrophe losses in the 1Q amounted
to 2.7pp of the
combined ratio, masking improvement in the underlying
underwriting results.
Nearly one-quarter of Allstate's property/liability written
premium comes from
the homeowners line of business. Underwriting results for the
homeowners line
were also adversely impacted by catastrophe losses during 1Q16.
Homeowners
reported a combined ratio of 94.1% for the first three months of
2016,
deteriorating from 79.2% in the comparable period of 2015.
Catastrophe losses in
1Q16 were 33.9pp of earned premium, up from 13.9pp in the
comparable period of
2015.
Combined statutory surplus at Allstate's P/C operations was
$16.1 billion at
year-end 2015, down $1.9 billion over the last two years as AIC
pays dividends
in excess of earnings to support Allstate's share repurchase
activity. Further
deterioration in capitalization at the P/C operating company
level would place
downward pressure on ratings.
Capitalization at Allstate's P/C operations continues to
deteriorate when
measured using Fitch's proprietary Prism capital model as well
as NAIC
Risk-Based Capital, operating and net leverage ratios. Adjusted
net leverage,
excluding life company capital, was 4.5x at year-end 2015,
approaching Fitch's
downgrade trigger of 5.0x.
In 1Q16, ALIC reported net income of $52 million compared to
$153 million for
the prior year period. The decline was driven by realized
investment losses and
reduced net investment income, as the company is strategically
repositioning its
portfolio by selling longer-duration fixed income securities and
increasing its
exposure to private equities and real estate. ALIC's risky
assets ratio, which
increased to 241% in 2015 from 212% in 2014, is among the
highest in Fitch's
universe, and may continue to rise due to its portfolio
repositioning if total
adjusted capital (TAC) does not increase at a commensurate
level. AHLIC
generated a statutory return on assets (ROA) of 3.2% in 1Q16 and
has a much
cleaner investment profile.
ALIC's 'standalone' IFS rating of has been revised to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB'
reflecting the company's elevated investment risk. However, ALIC
receives a
four-notch uplift for parent support, elevating its IFS rating
to 'A'. Fitch
views ALIC's strategic importance within the Allstate enterprise
as 'Very
Important' and considers the various strategic actions taken to
strengthen its
risk profile. The ratings continue to benefit from the Capital
Support Agreement
from Allstate Insurance Co. and its access to the holding
company credit
facility. Based upon its standalone assessment and strategic
importance, ALIC's
final rating is capped at one notch below its parent, and any
further
deterioration in its standalone assessment will result in a
downgrade.
AHLIC's 'standalone' IFS rating of 'A-' reflects an 'Important'
strategic
category within the Allstate enterprise. While Fitch views
AHLIC's financial
metrics more favorably than ALIC's, the company is seen as less
synergistic to
the Allstate enterprise. Thus, AHLIC receives a one-notch uplift
in its rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Sustainable capital position measured by net leverage
excluding life company
capital below 3.8x and a score approaching 'Very Strong' on
Fitch's Prism
capital model;
--No material deterioration in underwriting profitability of the
property/casualty operations from current levels.
Given its Negative Outlook, Fitch considers an upgrade of ALIC
unlikely over the
near- to intermediate-term. The following rating triggers could
result in a
revision of ALIC's Outlook to Stable from Negative:
--An improvement in statutory Risky Assets/TAC ratio to 200%
with operating
performance remaining stable;
--Fitch's view of its strategic importance changes to 'Core'
from 'Very
Important.'
Given its relatively small size and scale, AHLIC is unlikely to
be upgraded in
the near- to intermediate-term, but the following could result
in an upgrade
over the longer term:
--Fitch's view of its strategic importance changes to 'Very
Important' from
'Important' or if the agency's view of parent support merits a
greater degree of
uplift.
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged decline in underwriting profitability that is
inconsistent with
industry averages or is driven by an effort to grow market share
during soft
pricing conditions;
--Significant deterioration in capital strength as measured by
Fitch's capital
model, NAIC risk-based capital, and statutory net leverage.
Specifically, if net
leverage excluding life company capital approached 5.0x it would
place downward
pressure on ratings;
--Significant increases in financial leverage ratio to greater
than 30%;
--Liquid assets at the holding company of less than one year's
interest expense,
and preferred and common dividends.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade for ALIC
include:
--Statutory Risky Assets/TAC ratio deteriorates further;
--Fitch's view of its strategic importance weakens.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade for AHLIC
include:
--Financial performance or capitalization deteriorates
significantly;
--Fitch's view of its strategic importance weakens.
Fitch affirms the following ratings for Allstate with a Stable
Outlook:
The Allstate Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+';
The following senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+':
--6.75% $176 million debenture due May 15, 2018;
--7.45% $317 million debenture due May 16, 2019;
--3.15% $500 million debenture due June 15, 2023;
--6.125% $159 million note due Dec. 15, 2032;
--5.35% $323 million note due June 1, 2033;
--5.55% $546 million note due May 9, 2035;
--5.95% $386 million note due April 1, 2036;
--6.9% $165 million debenture due May 15, 2038;
--5.2% $62 million note due Jan. 15, 2042;
--4.5% $500 million note due June 15, 2043.
The following junior subordinated debt at 'BBB-':
--6.125% $241 million debenture due May 15, 2067;
--5.10% $500 million subordinated debenture due Jan. 15, 2053;
--5.75% $800 million subordinated debenture due Aug. 15, 2053;
--6.5% $500 million debenture due May 15, 2067.
Fitch downgraded the following ratings:
The Allstate Corporation
--Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'
--Commercial paper to 'F2' from 'F1'.
Fitch also affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Allstate Insurance Company
Allstate County Mutual Insurance Co.
Allstate Indemnity Co.
Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co.
Allstate Texas Lloyd's
Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co.
Encompass Home and Auto Insurance Co.
Encompass Independent Insurance Co.
Encompass Insurance Company of America
Encompass Insurance Company of Massachusetts
Encompass Property and Casualty Co.
--IFS at 'A+'.
American Heritage Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A'.
Fitch affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook to
Negative from
Stable:
Allstate Life Insurance Co.
Allstate Life Insurance Co. of NY
--IFS at 'A'.
Fitch affirmed the following rating:
Allstate Life Global Funding Trusts Program
--$85 million medium-term note due Nov. 25, 2016 at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.,
70 West Madison Street,
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jamie R. Tucker, CPA
Associate Director
+1-212-612-7856
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
