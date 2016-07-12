(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of The Bank of New York
Mellon
Corporation (BK) at 'AA-'/'F1+', with a Stable Outlook. The LT
and ST IDRs for
The Bank of New York Mellon (BNYM), the main bank subsidiary,
have also been
affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'. These rating actions were taken in
conjunction with
Fitch's U.S. trust and processing bank peer review. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect BK's strong franchise
in global trust
and custody, conservatively managed balance sheet, and good
risk-adjusted
capital ratios and liquidity position. Fitch believes BK will
maintain its risk
appetite discipline even as management takes steps to address
earnings pressure,
specifically return on equity (ROE), which has remained lower
than direct peers.
BK has a sustained dominant franchise in the global trust and
custody business,
with over $29.1 trillion in assets under custody and
administration (AUC/A) and
a competitive position in investment management with $1.6
trillion in assets
under management as of the end of first quarter 2016 (1Q16).
This scale and
breadth of product offerings, in a business that has high
barriers to entry,
results in strong and sticky client relationships.
Fitch also views BK's highly-liquid and low-risk balance sheet
as a key rating
strength, with about 30% of assets in cash and high-quality
liquid securities.
BK's strong liquidity is a function of its business model which
generates
significant deposit relationships combined with the fact that BK
has
historically been viewed as a safe haven/flight to quality
during periods of
market stress.
BK's risk-adjusted capital levels have remained consistently
strong and further
support the ratings. Its fully phased-in common equity Tier 1
ratio improved to
11% at 1Q16 from 10.2% at 4Q15 under the standardized approach
and to 9.8% at
1Q16 from 9.5% at 4Q15 under the advanced approach. These ratios
have exceeded
the required minimum 8.5%, though are weaker than BK's direct
peer median of
11.6% under the advanced approach.
BK's profitability has been below that of its direct peers and
below Fitch's
estimated cost of equity of approximately 10% to 12%. BK's
average ROE from
year-end 2013 to 1Q16 was 7.4%, compared to 9.1% for its direct
peer median. Its
lower profitability is the result of the sustained low interest
rate
environment, coupled with BK's large cash position and its
relatively
short-duration securities portfolio.
The weaker profitability has given rise to shareholder
pressures, although BK
has been able to maintain its growth and risk appetite
discipline while taking
steps to seek to improve performance. This is evidenced by the
fact that balance
sheet growth has been supported by deposit inflows, with the
proceeds invested
mainly in short-duration securities or held as cash, mostly in
central banks.
Thus, while balance sheet growth appears high over the past few
years, Fitch
views this as transitory and not reflective of looser
underwriting standards or
controls.
Fitch notes BK has continued to focus more on improving
operating leverage and
accelerating expense reduction initiatives as means to increase
shareholders'
returns. In 1Q16, expenses were down 2% sequentially and 3%
year-over-year, as
BK remained focused on driving incremental improvements across
the company,
leading to reductions in nearly all reported expense categories.
BK continues to
approach expense management as an ongoing process. Fitch
believes that in a
higher interest rate and stronger economic environment, much of
the work BK has
done on the expense front will become more evident through
further increases in
operating leverage.
Fitch expects the earnings impact on BK from the UK's decision
to leave the
European Union (EU) to be manageable, as BK will be able to
operate through its
other EU legal entities, specifically through its European
operations. The
earnings impact will also be mitigated by increased foreign
exchange and market
volatility which will support trading revenues.
BK's need to comply with the enhanced supplementary leverage
ratio (ESLR) could
further pressure profitability. Fitch believes that BK has
adequate flexibility
and time to bring itself into compliance with ESLR at the
operating company
level, as demonstrated in 1Q16 by the achievement of ESLR
compliance at the
holding company level. BK's ESLR increased from 4.9% at 4Q15 to
5.1% at 1Q16 and
BNYM's ESLR increased from 4.8% to 5.2%. U.S. rules will require
BK to have at
least 5% at the holding company and 6% at the bank level by Jan.
1, 2018. The
1Q16 improvements in the ESLR were driven by capital generation
and a reduction
in average deposits during the quarter.
Fitch believes that BK has thus far held off from implementing a
more aggressive
deposit pricing strategy to push client deposits off its balance
sheet.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's view that
senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that BK becomes non-viable. In Fitch's
view,
implementation of Dodd-Frank Orderly Liquidation Authority
legislation has
sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require holding company senior creditors participating
in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of the company receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities are notched from
BK's VR of 'aa-'
in accordance with Fitch's criteria for such instruments.
Subordinated debt is
one notch below the VR for loss severity. Hybrid securities are
rated five
notches below the VR, reflecting three notches for
non-performance and two
notches for loss severity.
HOLDING COMPANY
The VR of BK is equalized with the VRs of its U.S. depositories,
including its
main bank subsidiary, BNYM. This reflects BK's role as a bank
holding company,
which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for
its bank
subsidiary.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
BNYM's LT IDR of 'AA', a notch above the parent company's LT
IDR, reflects the
expected implementation of total loss absorbing capital (TLAC)
requirements for
U.S. Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs). The VRs
remain equalized
between BK and its material operating subsidiaries, namely BNYM.
The common VR
of BK and its operating companies reflects the correlated
performance, or
failure rate, between BK and these subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BK's domestic (uninsured) deposit ratings are one notch higher
than its senior
debt ratings reflecting uninsured depositors' superior recovery
prospects in
case of default given depositor preference in the U.S. These
ratings are
sensitive to any changes in BK's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given that BK's ratings are already near the top of Fitch's
global rated bank
universe, Fitch sees limited potential for upward ratings
momentum.
Sustained decline in operating leverage, most likely from
restructuring costs
within its global operations, could lead to negative rating
pressures.
Fitch believes that the main threat to BK's business model and
ratings would
result from a large idiosyncratic technological or operational
loss resulting in
reputational damage that causes clients to flee the firm. BK has
been making
significant investments in its technology systems over the past
several years,
which we believe helps to reduce potential idiosyncratic events
that are prone
to cause large losses.
Fitch believes these operational risks have been well monitored
and controlled,
but also acknowledges that they are inherently difficult to
predict and
quantify. As such, a large occurrence that causes a revenue loss
of 5% or
greater would likely prompt Fitch to review the ratings to
determine if a
negative rating action was appropriate.
Additionally, negative ratings pressure could emerge should BK
materially alter
its strategy, for example by entry into or divestiture of a key
business line
which in Fitch's opinion alters the agency's view of BK's risk
appetite.
Currently, Fitch does not expect the affirmative BREXIT vote to
overly impact
BK's business; however, it may change the way that BK conducts
business with
some of its foreign clients.
Finally, we also note that BK and its peer trust and processing
banks are
beginning to face the risk of technological disruption to their
business, though
this is likely to occur over a very long-term time horizon.
Blockchain, or distributed ledger, is an electronic means of
settling,
reconciling, and reporting on transactions, which is the core of
BK and its peer
banks' businesses. While Fitch believes it is highly probable
that BK and its
peer trust and processing banks jointly work to harness this
technology to drive
efficiencies across their respective platforms, it is also
possible that over a
long period of time a technology company could offer a
blockchain solution that
causes clients to go elsewhere for their core custody business.
At present,
Fitch views this risk as well outside of the Outlook horizon.
MATERIAL INTERNATIONAL SUBSIDIARIES
The Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V., Bank of New York Mellon
(International)
Ltd. (The), The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A., and The Bank
of New York
(Luxembourg) - Italian Branch are indirect wholly owned
subsidiaries of BK whose
IDRs are aligned with BK's because of their core strategic role
in and
integration into the bank holding company group.
Fitch's Positive Outlook for BK's material international
operating subsidiaries
reflects the likelihood of internal TLAC as required by the
Financial Stability
Board (FSB). It also reflects the agency's belief that the
internal TLAC of
material international operating companies will likely be large
enough to meet
and exceed Pillar 1 capital requirements and will then be
sufficient to
recapitalize them.
A one-notch upgrade is likely once Fitch has sufficient clarity
as to additional
disclosure as to the pre-positioning of internal TLAC and its
sufficiency in
size to cover a default of senior operating company liabilities.
Sufficient
clarity may, however, take longer to emerge than the typical
Outlook horizon of
one to two years.
Specific factors that Fitch seeks additional clarity on before
resolving the
Rating Outlook and possibly upgrading the subsidiary ratings
will include host
country clarification on internal TLAC, the quantum of internal
TLAC, and
whether it will be pre-positioned. The quantum is relevant
because per Fitch's
criteria the agency will look to the sufficiency of the amount
of capital
available to that subsidiary to recapitalize it.
If the amount of TLAC is sufficient for recapitalization and is
pre-positioned,
Fitch will likely upgrade the subsidiary ratings. Conversely, if
home and host
country regulators reach agreements where pre-positioning is not
required, the
ratings will not be upgraded and the Outlook will be revised to
Stable.
If clarity on host country internal TLAC proposals is further
delayed beyond the
next six months, Fitch will likely revise the subsidiary
Outlooks to Stable
until it has clarity on these proposals.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SRs are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BK's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations
that might affect the company's VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Fitch could notch the holding company's IDR further from the
operating company's
IDR if holding company liquidity were to deteriorate, raising
concerns as to the
parent's ability to meet its obligations.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Given that the VRs of BK and its U.S. depositories, including
BNYM, remain
equalized, the U.S. depositories' ratings are broadly sensitive
to the same
considerations that might affect BK's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BK and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. This
means that
should a long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings would be
similarly
impacted.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Long-Term senior at 'AA-';
--Long-term subordinated at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
The Bank of New York Mellon
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Long-term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term senior at 'AA';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial Paper at `F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at `5';
--Support Rating Floor at `NF'.
BNY Mellon National Association
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at `5';
--Support Rating Floor at `NF'.
BNY Mellon Trust Delaware
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at `5';
--Support Rating Floor at `NF'.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association
--Long-term deposits at 'AA+';
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at `5';
--Support Rating Floor at `NF'.
Mellon Funding Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF.
BNY Institutional Capital Trust A
Mellon Capital III
--Trust Preferred Securities at `BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1'.
The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A.
The Bank of New York (Luxembourg) S.A. - Italian Branch
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1'.
The Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Long-term Deposits 'AA-';
--Short-term Deposits 'F1+';
--Support at '1'.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Thuy Nguyen
Director
+1 212 908-0383
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008760
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.