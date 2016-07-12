(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Progressive
Corporation's (NYSE: PGR) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+',
senior debt
ratings of 'A', and junior debt of 'BBB+'. Fitch also affirms
Progressive's
operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'AA'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows the
end of the
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings are based on Progressive's excellent operating
performance,
pricing and underwriting expertise, personal auto insurance
franchise,
conservative investment allocation, and very strong risk-based
capital position.
Fitch views the company's market position and size/scale as
'Large' and notes
that companies with this profile are typically rated in the 'AA'
IFS rating
category. Progressive is the fourth-largest U.S. private
passenger auto writer
based on 2015 premium written. Fitch views Progressive's market
share and
competitive positioning in its key line of business as slightly
favorable
relative to peers.
Progressive reported a GAAP combined ratio of 95.7% through the
first five
months of 2016 and 92.5% for full-year 2015, versus 92.3%
reported during the
full-year 2014. Embedded in PGR's culture is obtaining a GAAP
calendar year
combined ratio of 96% or better. Fitch continues to view
Progressive as one of
the strongest underwriters among major property/casualty
companies, and
recognizes the company's history of favorable underwriting
margins and
stability.
Capitalization at the operating company level scored 'Very
Strong' based on
year-end 2014 data on Fitch's proprietary capital model, Prism,
which is
considered consistent with Progressive's 'AA' IFS rating. Prism
results for 2015
will be available in late summer 2016. Total shareholders'
equity increased by
6.1% since year-end 2015, to over $7.7 billion at May 31, 2016,
driven by net
earnings of $389 million and $109 million of unrealized
investment gains through
the first five months of 2016.
Progressive's financial leverage, as measured by total debt to
total capital
adjusted for the impact of FAS 115 unrealized gains on fixed
income investments
as of May 31, 2016, was 26.0% and is anticipated to remain near
current levels
for the near term.
Progressive's profitability promotes strong interest coverage.
GAAP fixed charge
coverage, excluding realized gains, through the first five
months of 2016 was
10.2x, down from the five-year average between 2011-2015 of
12.6x. Fitch
believes that GAAP fixed charge coverage will range from high
single digits to
low double digits over the near term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a ratings downgrade include the
following:
--Obtaining a GAAP calendar year combined ratio of 99% or
higher.
--Failure to maintain a Prism score of 'Very Strong' or better.
--An increase in statutory net leverage, defined as net written
premiums plus
total liabilities relative to policyholders surplus plus
Progressive Investment
Company, Inc's assets, above 5x.
--Failure to maintain statutory maximum dividend coverage ratio
of 7x or higher
on a sustained basis.
--A meaningful change to the auto insurance market that
unfavorably alters the
operating environment.
--Growth in homeowners business that substantially increases
probable maximum
loss (PML) levels.
Fitch believes that a ratings upgrade for Progressive would
require a broadened
product focus with a material reduction of net leverage.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The Progressive Corporation
--IDR at 'A+';
--$500 million 3.75% due Aug. 23, 2021 at 'A';
--$300 million 6.625% due March 31, 2029 at 'A';
--$400 million 6.25% due Dec. 1, 2032 at 'A';
--$350 million 4.35% due Apr. 25, 2044 at 'A';
--$400 million 3.70% due Jan. 26, 2045 at 'A';
--Junior subordinated debentures at 'BBB+';
--$613.1 million 6.7% due June 18, 2067 at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following companies' 'AA' IFS ratings
with a Stable
Outlook:
The following are members of Progressive Direct Holdings:
Mountain Laurel Assurance. Co.
Progressive Advanced Insurance Company
Progressive Choice Ins Co.
Progressive Direct Insurance Co.
Progressive Freedom Ins Co.
Progressive Garden State Ins Co.
Progressive Marathon Ins Co.
Progressive MAX Ins Co.
Progressive Paloverde Ins. Co.
Progressive Premier Ins. Co. of IL
Progressive Select Insurance Co.
Progressive Universal Ins. Co.
The following are members of Drive Insurance Holdings:
Drive New Jersey Ins Co.
Progressive American Ins. Co.
Progressive Bayside Ins. Co.
Progressive Casualty Ins. Co.
Progressive Classic Insurance Co.
Progressive Commercial Casualty Company
Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co.
Progressive Gulf Ins. Co.
Progressive Hawaii Ins. Co.
Progressive Michigan Ins. Co.
Progressive Mountain Insurance Co.
Progressive Northern Ins. Co.
Progressive Northwestern Ins.
Progressive Preferred Ins. Co.
Progressive Security Ins. Co.
Progressive Southeastern Ins. Co.
Progressive Specialty Ins. Co.
Progressive West Ins. Co.
The following are members of Progressive Commercial Holdings:
Artisan & Truckers Casualty Co.
Progressive Express Ins. Co.
United Financial Casualty Co.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gerry Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Committee Chairperson
Donald Thorpe, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008783
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
