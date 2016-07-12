(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, July 12 (Fitch) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings are
not comparable across credit rating agencies (CRAs), according
to a white paper
from Fitch Ratings. This lack of comparability, which is most
pervasive at the
'A-' level for A.M. Best, is not widely understood and may have
negative
repercussions for market participants, Fitch says.
Fitch believes ratings users such as insurance brokers or
insurance regulators
that treat the 'A-' IFS ratings of all CRAs as directly
equivalent are
misestimating credit risk. The 'A-' IFS rating by A.M. Best is
roughly
equivalent to 'BBB' rating from Fitch, S&P and Moody's. This is
consistent with
how capital markets view debt ratings, where debt ratings in the
'BBB' category
(and above) are considered investment grade.
In Fitch's view, this lack of comparability could perpetuate
less informed
(re)insurance selection decisions, higher risk of exposure to
unexpected
(re)insurer insolvencies and unpaid claims, as well as less
information about
creditworthiness in the marketplace.
Fitch observed four situations with significant difference in
criteria
application at the 'A-' IFS rating between A.M. Best and Fitch
including: newly
formed (re)insurers, insurance companies with high country risks
(i.e. low
sovereign ratings), captives, and smaller-sized insurance
companies. Under A.M.
Best's criteria (re)insurance companies in these categories are
often rated 'A-'
or higher, whereas Fitch's criteria would typically limit
ratings to the 'BBB'
IFS ratings category.
Fitch attributes the lack of comparability mainly to criteria
differences
between A.M. Best and the other CRAs, as well as A.M. Best's use
of a unique
rating scale. A.M. Best uses a 13 category scale to describe its
IFS ratings
(called "Financial Strength Ratings" by A.M. Best), whereas
Fitch uses a 19
category scale that is very similar to the scales used by
Moody's and S&P.
Fitch does not suggest that A.M. Best's approach is wrong.
Rather, Fitch
suggests that A.M. Best's approach is different, and that this
difference, in
turn, makes A.M. Best's ratings less comparable with those
provided by Fitch and
the other CRAs.
In addition to an assessment of criteria differences, which are
core to Fitch's
thesis, Fitch looked at historical statistical ratings
performance by comparing
default and impairment rates by rating category of the various
CRAs. The
anecdotal evidence indicates that the historical impairment rate
for A.M. Best's
'A-' IFS rating is significantly higher than the estimated
historic default rate
for Fitch's 'A-' ratings, and falls between Fitch's default
rates at 'BBB' and
'BBB-'.
IFS ratings are assigned to insurance and reinsurance companies,
and speak to
the likelihood that policyholder obligations will be paid in
full and on a
timely basis. The focus of the IFS rating on policyholder
obligations
distinguishes it from credit ratings more broadly used by
investors across the
capital markets that are assigned to debt obligations.
The white paper from Fitch's Business Relationship Management
team, "Not All
Insurer Financial Strength Ratings Are Created Equal: A Look at
the Lack of
Comparability of A.M. Best's 'A-' IFS Ratings to Those of Fitch"
is available here.
