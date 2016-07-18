(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 18 (Fitch) Japan is likely to enact
further stimulus
measures following the victory of the governing Liberal
Democratic Party in the
10 July upper house elections, says Fitch Ratings. A decision to
roll out a
stimulus package by itself is unlikely to trigger rating action,
although
recurring stimulus over several years risks further undermining
public finances.
The government and its coalition partner have strengthened their
mandate
following the recent election, notably gaining a two-thirds
majority in the
upper house. The governing coalition now has super-majorities in
both houses of
the Diet. Questions remain as to how the government will use its
renewed
political and legislative mandate.
The prospects of faster fiscal consolidation seem remote. The
government had
announced in the run up to the election on 1 June, it would
delay a planned
consumption-tax hike to 2019 from 2017, and media are already
reporting that a
new round of fiscal stimulus is being planned. The
consumption-tax decision was
a key factor contributing to Fitch's decision to revise our
Outlook for Japan's
'A' sovereign rating to 'Negative' from 'Stable' on 13 June, and
new stimulus
would further raise questions about the government's commitment
towards
repairing the fiscal balance sheet in the long term.
A one-off stimulus on its own is unlikely to have a
significantly negative
effect on Japan's credit profile. But if this is to be the start
of a series of
new spending programmes over several years, it would further
damage Japan's
fiscal position. Fitch had revised debt projections for Japan
last month, and
expects gross general government debt to GDP to continue rising
1-2pp per year
through to 2024, from 245% at end-2016.
Japan's macroeconomic performance and outlook remain a weakness.
"Abenomics"
policies since early 2013 have failed to sustainably drive
growth or inflation
higher. In addition to fiscal stimulus, monetary stimulus has
been significant
with the Bank of Japan adopting a negative interest rate since
the start of the
year. We expect a further cut to interest rates this year,
alongside new fiscal
stimulus, but it is highly uncertain as to how effective it will
be in boosting
growth and raising inflation. The effectiveness of other
potential unorthodox
monetary policy measures such as "helicopter money" - which
could entail central
bank asset purchases, loans and/or direct distribution of money
to the public -
is even less clear.
Fitch does not expect rapid progress towards revision of Article
9 of the
Japanese Constitution, under which the Japanese state renounces
its sovereign
right to resort to war as a means of dispute resolution, despite
the coalition's
gaining a two-thirds majority. Article 9 revision would probably
require Diet
support from the coalition's junior partner, the religiously
based Komeito
party, that is likely to remain opposed. The proposal would also
have to gain
approval in a national referendum, a move that opinion polls
suggest could be
difficult. In any event, Article 9 revision would not
immediately affect the
sovereign ratings.
