(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Dai-ichi
Life Insurance
Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) USD2.5bn 4% step-up callable
cumulative
perpetual subordinated notes with interest deferral options a
final rating of
'A-'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to the information previously received. The final rating is the
same as the
expected rating assigned on 11 July 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The subordinated notes are rated one notch below Dai-ichi Life's
Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating to reflect the assumption of "Below
Average" recovery and
minimal non-performance risk (no additional notching applied),
in line with
Fitch's notching criteria.
The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature on
cumulative basis,
which is triggered when Dai-ichi Life's statutory solvency
margin ratio (SMR)
falls below the regulatory capital requirement of 200% (on a
consolidated or
non-consolidated basis) or on the issuance of an order of prompt
corrective
action by Japan's Financial Services Agency. The company' SMR
was 901% on
non-consolidated basis, and 764% on consolidated basis at
end-March 2016.
The subordinated note is classified as 100% capital within
Fitch's risk-based
capitalisation and is classified as 50% debt for the agency's
financial leverage
calculations according to Fitch's methodology. Fitch expects
consolidated
financial leverage to remain low (6% at the end of March 2016)
for Dai-ichi
Life's rating category and interest coverage to be strong.
Dai-ichi Life plans to establish a holding company in October
2016 to strengthen
corporate governance globally, but will continue to hold its
subordinated debts
itself as a core insurance operating company (not a holding
company) in the
group. Therefore, according to Fitch's methodology, the ratings
on Dai-ichi
Life's subordinated debts will not be changed following the
establishment of the
holding company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch may take the negative action on the insurer's IFS Rating
(A+/Negative) and
IDR (A/Stable) if the rating on Japan (Long-Term Local-Currency
IDR: A/Negative)
were lowered. However, the rating on the subordinated notes
would remain at
'A-', even if Dai-ichi Life's IFS Rating and Long-Term IDR were
downgraded to
'A-' because of the sovereign downgrade, according to Fitch's
methodology.
The rating on the subordinated notes would be downgraded if
Dai-ichi Life's
ratings were downgraded due to deterioration of its own credit
profile.
Downgrade rating triggers for the company would include a major
erosion of
capitalisation, deterioration in profitability, and volatility
in the embedded
value. Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's
consolidated SMR
were to decline below 600%, consolidated financial leverage
rises above 25% (6%
at end-March 2016), or its (standalone basis) core profit margin
were to decline
to below 10% (16% in FYE16), for a prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Adjusted equity: Contingency reserve and price fluctuation
reserve are
regarded as core capital for Japanese insurers and treated as
adjusted equity.
- Non-linked technical life provisions: Contingency reserve is
deducted from
technical life provisions.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008943
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.