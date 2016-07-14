(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 13 (Fitch) Maritime disputes in the
South China Sea
underscore the growing importance of geopolitics in shaping the
international
policy agenda of countries in the Asia Pacific. Fitch Ratings
believes shifts in
the regional and global balance of power mean geopolitical risks
will remain
prevalent in the long term. These risks have the potential to
cause significant
economic and political instability, though are not currently a
direct ratings
driver for sovereigns in the region.
Diminishing US geopolitical influence and strength in Asia in
the past decade,
concurrent with China's efforts to expand its presence, are
fundamentally
changing the region's security paradigm. Recurring frictions
among states are
likely to be a consequence of the changing geopolitical
dynamics. Recent
territorial disputes involving China, Philippines and Vietnam in
the South China
Sea are a case in point; a UN tribunal's ruling regarding
maritime claims on 12
July highlights ongoing tensions over control and sovereignty in
the area.
More longstanding issues, including from North Korea,
territorial disputes over
uninhabited islands in the East China Sea between Japan and
China, and
cross-strait relations between Taiwan and the mainland remain
have the potential
to flare up. In the case of Korea, North Korea-related issues
have been a
longstanding risk factor that has weighed on South Korea's
credit profile.
Terrorism and related security risks are also likely to remain
pertinent for the
region. Major -and repeated - terrorist attacks have the
potential to affect
important drivers of economic growth including tourism or
sectors that rely
heavily on foreign investment.
Major geopolitical risks have largely been contained in Asia in
recent years,
but the potential economic implications could be severe in the
event of a sudden
escalation. Tensions between states could lead to impaired
bilateral trade and
investment and, depending on the severity, could affect investor
confidence. The
potential risks go beyond the region as well. Recent events in
Europe related to
the "Brexit" referendum results demonstrate political events can
have global
repercussions for markets and economies.
Nonetheless, Fitch believes deepening globalisation in recent
decades means
incentives to maintain an orderly international environment are
powerful.
Contacts:
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
