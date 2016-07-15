(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the uncertainty
created by the Brexit
vote is likely to have a negative effect on Lendlease
Corporation Limited's
(Lendlease, BBB-/Stable) European operations. We believe that
the UK's vote to
leave the European Union may slow Lendlease's growth in the
medium term as a
result of expected declines in demand in the UK real-estate
market. However, any
near-term rating action is unlikely as Lendlease has the ability
to conserve
cash where needed.
Lendlease's strategic focus on global urban regeneration
projects has increased
its exposure to the London residential and commercial property
markets, with
buyers at major projects at Elephant & Castle and The
International Quarter in
Stratford due to complete payment for their homes over the next
three to four
years. At the end of the financial year to 30 June 2015 (FY15),
around 32% of
Lendlease's pre-sold apartment revenue of AUD4.7bn was from
London-based
projects, while the European operations contributed around 13%
of FY15 EBITDA.
Fitch expects the uncertainty created by the Brexit vote to
reduce demand in the
UK residential and commercial property markets as foreign
investors assess the
markets' increased risk and banks are less willing to extend
credit. Market
estimates show the luxury residential property market has been
the most affected
since the Brexit vote on 23 June 2016, while the uncertainty has
recently
prompted some investors to exit commercial property-focused
investment funds,
leading to funds freezing withdrawals or offering withdrawals at
steep discounts
to net asset value to reflect the potential impact of having to
sell the
somewhat illiquid assets quickly.
Longer term, we expect residential property demand to continue
to face
challenges with fewer EU workers living in the UK and companies
relocating
employees, while commercial property demand is likely to be
affected by fewer
companies being located or headquartered in the UK. However,
London's housing
market may be partially shielded from any decrease in demand for
new residential
projects across the UK. The UK government and local authorities
continue to
address the well-flagged housing shortage, as well as the
affordability of
housing in the capital by implementing policies to support the
construction of
new properties. In addition, London's position as a major world
city is likely
to support property demand in the city compared with the rest of
the UK.
We expect Lendlease's settlement risk at Elephant & Castle and
The International
Quarter to increase, particularly in the near term as
uncertainty remains at its
peak, but the capital gains made by buyers over the course of
construction and
the position of both properties outside the luxury market, as
well as their
proximity to central London and transport links, mitigates this
risk. The
popularity of both projects is evident, with over 90% of
apartments at the two
projects currently under construction and due to settle before
the end of FY18
being pre-sold. In addition, the 20% deposit received on the
pre-sales and the
completion - and hence settlement - of the project in stages
gives Lendlease
flexibility to address any increase in settlement risk.
Lendlease has also reduced its exposure to the commercial
property market at The
International Quarter, having announced that in 1H16 it sold the
first two
commercial buildings in the project, which already have
agreements for lease in
place, prior to their completion.
The impact of the Brexit vote on Lendlease is likely to be more
pronounced in
the longer term as the company plans to expand its international
urban
regeneration project portfolio to offset a slowdown in the
Australian property
market. Lendlease requires 70% of apartments in a residential
project to be
pre-sold before it starts construction in the UK. Lendlease may
take longer to
meet these pre-sale requirements or postpone projects if demand
in the UK
residential property market slows down. This would allow
Lendlease to conserve
cash if needed, while it would negatively affect its growth
rates and its
ability to replenish its development pipeline as current
projects complete.
Nevertheless, government policies to address the housing
shortage in London may
provide Lendlease with opportunities to secure new projects.
We expect the impact on Lendlease's European construction
business to be less
than in its residential business, due to its smaller size and
the flexibility
Lendlease has to reduce the size of its business to address any
downturn.
However, we will monitor any potential funding implications for
future projects
as a result of the recent actions taken by commercial property
investment funds
in the UK.
