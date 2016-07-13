(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 13 (Fitch) Ethiopia's (B/Stable) 2016-2017 budget
illustrates the
federal government's conservative fiscal stance despite the
disruption from the
severe weather conditions that the country has experienced for
over a year,
Fitch Ratings says. However, we expect state-owned enterprises
(SOEs) to retain
their large role in public investment, and for SOE debt to
continue rising.
Parliament approved the federal government budget for FY17 (July
2016 to July
2017) last week. Based on projected real GDP growth of 11.1%, it
targets a
budget deficit of around 3% of GDP, in line with both the
government's
self-imposed fiscal guideline and with our estimate for FY16.
Based on our more
conservative growth forecast of 7.5% for FY17, measures in the
new budget would
result in a 3.3% of GDP deficit. Given the authorities' track
record of fiscal
prudence at the federal government level over the last ten
years, we think the
risk of fiscal slippage is low.
The budgetary impact of the El-Nino-induced drought and
subsequent floods
appears limited. The authorities do not forecast any major
impact on revenue,
which is expected to rise by 25% from FY16's initial budget,
faster than
expected nominal GDP growth. Revenue growth is not held back by
the drought
because the primary economic effect of extreme weather falls on
non-taxed
subsistence farming. On the spending side, the 38% rise in
regional transfers
compared with FY16's initial budget largely reflects greater
fiscal
decentralisation.
Some drought-related expenditure (for example, external
purchases of cereals)
has been met by tapping reserves accumulated in the oil
stabilisation fund. A
large part of the cost is covered by international donors
through budgetary
grants (which the authorities expect will account for 7.5% of
revenues in FY17)
and through direct assistance to the affected populations.
The new budget largely maintains the government's heavy focus on
capital
spending (40% of expected spending, in line with previous
budgets), which has
been a significant growth driver in recent years, and pro-poor
spending (7.3% of
spending, primarily on education).
Our analysis of Ethiopian public finances extends beyond the
federal budget. We
consider the general government deficit (which incorporates
regions), although
this has also been prudent as regions are not allowed to run
deficits.
More importantly, some quasi-fiscal activities are traditionally
carried out by
SOEs across large sectors of the Ethiopian economy, ranging from
energy and
transportation to retail distribution, sugar production, or
construction. SOEs
are heavily involved in the authorities' ambitious public
investment programme,
primarily in energy and infrastructure.
Data transparency on a number of SOEs is weak, but their
financing needs have
exceeded that of the government in recent years (they were
estimated at 7.4% of
GDP in FY15 by the IMF). We therefore monitor the evolution of
SOE debt as an
indicator of broader public finance sustainability and view it
as a contingent
liability for the sovereign. At end FY15, SOE debt was estimated
at 29% of GDP
against general government debt of 27.3% of GDP, and Fitch
expects their debt
will continue rising over the next two years.
Our next scheduled sovereign rating review is due on 7 October
2016.
