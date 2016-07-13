(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
Novikombank's (Novikom)
ratings, including the 'B-' Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), which remained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) upon
withdrawal. At the
same time, Novikom's Viability Rating (VR) has also been
downgraded to 'f' from
'b-', prior to withdrawal. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this rating action commentary.
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of Novikom for
commercial reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the
bank has failed
following a material capital shortfall. Novikom's Fitch core
capital was
negative at end-1Q16, driven by significant impairment charges
on problem loans
and negative equity at subsidiary Fundservicebank.
The Long-Term IDRs remain at the 'B-' level as Novikom has not
announced any
plans to impose losses on senior, third-party creditors (which
constitute
reference obligations for the bank's IDRs). The bank plans to
convert
subordinated debt (mostly held by a subsidiary of major
shareholder Russian
Technologies State Corporation (Rostec)) into equity and also
receive new equity
from its owner to support solvency.
The RWN on the IDRs reflects uncertainty about the extent of
Novikom's asset
quality problems and whether planned recapitalisation measures
by Rostec will be
sufficient to support the 'B-' rating.
At the same time, Fitch acknowledges Rostec's publicly stated
intention to
recapitalise Novikom in the required amount.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
The ratings were withdrawn after the following actions:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'B-', maintained on
RWN
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'B', maintained on RWN
Viability Rating downgraded to 'f' from 'b-', removed from RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term Rating: 'BB-(rus)', maintained on RWN
