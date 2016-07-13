(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Novikombank's (Novikom) ratings, including the 'B-' Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which remained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) upon withdrawal. At the same time, Novikom's Viability Rating (VR) has also been downgraded to 'f' from 'b-', prior to withdrawal. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of Novikom for commercial reasons. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of the VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the bank has failed following a material capital shortfall. Novikom's Fitch core capital was negative at end-1Q16, driven by significant impairment charges on problem loans and negative equity at subsidiary Fundservicebank. The Long-Term IDRs remain at the 'B-' level as Novikom has not announced any plans to impose losses on senior, third-party creditors (which constitute reference obligations for the bank's IDRs). The bank plans to convert subordinated debt (mostly held by a subsidiary of major shareholder Russian Technologies State Corporation (Rostec)) into equity and also receive new equity from its owner to support solvency. The RWN on the IDRs reflects uncertainty about the extent of Novikom's asset quality problems and whether planned recapitalisation measures by Rostec will be sufficient to support the 'B-' rating. At the same time, Fitch acknowledges Rostec's publicly stated intention to recapitalise Novikom in the required amount. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable The ratings were withdrawn after the following actions: Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'B-', maintained on RWN Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'B', maintained on RWN Viability Rating downgraded to 'f' from 'b-', removed from RWN Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term Rating: 'BB-(rus)', maintained on RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Erachina Associate Director +7 495 956 7063 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Sergey Popov Assosiate Director +7 495 956 9981 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008822 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.