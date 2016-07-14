(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA/LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Cassa del
Trentino's (CdT) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A' with Stable Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F1'.
Fitch has also affirmed CdT's bonds and notes at Long-term 'A'.
The rating actions follow the affirmation of the Autonomous
Province of Trento
(PAT; see 'Fitch Affirms Italian Autonomous Province of Trento
at 'A'; Stable
Outlook, dated 10 June 2016 on www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch rates CdT, using a top-down rating approach under its
'Rating of
Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States' criteria, to
reflect the
credit links between CdT and its sponsor, such as those
underlined by the
presence of a statutory guarantee issued by the sponsor on CdT's
financial
liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A' rating reflects CdT's close relationship with PAT, as
evidenced by the
company's strong integration with, control by and strategic
importance for the
province. CdT's ratings are equalised with those of PAT by
virtue of the
guarantee provided by the sponsor for CdT's debt under
provincial law 13/1973
art. 8bis. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
no major changes
will materialise to considerably change the strong links in the
foreseeable
future.
Legal Status (Mid-Range attribute): CdT is entirely owned by PAT
and is the
province's financial arm. CdT's institutional mission and
mandate is to manage
and provide financial resources for public investments within
the regional
territory on behalf of PAT, therefore supporting the
provincial's developmental
and financial policies. Despite its joint-stock company status,
the
not-for-profit mission of CdT increases its dependence on the
province.
Integration (Stronger attribute): CdT is tightly integrated
within PAT's wider
public sector and its strategies and operations are driven and
supervised by the
sponsor. In addition, CdT is fully dependent on PAT for its
funding needs, which
means the latter also has extensive control over its finances.
If necessary, CdT
can access credit lines from PAT's treasury bank or receive
advanced subsidies.
Control (Stronger attribute): CdT's Board of Directors is
directly and entirely
appointed by the province, which also approves the company's
financial
statements and retains control over major strategic decisions.
The tight control
is also evident in the statutory provincial guarantee
(unconditional,
irrevocable and on first demand) on CdT's debt. CdT may
eventually issue
additional liabilities to accommodate a potential enlargement of
its
responsibilities, although PAT aims to continue to strictly
monitor the
evolution of the guaranteed debt in relation to the province's
GDP.
Strategic Importance (Stronger attribute): As the sole provider
of future
borrowing for municipalities and other not-for-profit
organisations CdT is
important in implementing PAT's policy for economic development.
Also, its
unique core business compared with other local financial
institutions and its
role as advisor to provincial not-for-profit entities underline
s its high
strategic importance to the province. Should CdT's total
financial debt exceed
the targeted guaranteed amount, and considering the unique role
of the entity
within the provincial territory, extraordinary support from PAT,
in case of
need, is likely.
Operations: CdT's gross debt is expected to remain in line with
2015 at around
EUR1.6bn over the medium term as the company continues to
support the capital
spending of cities and companies located in the provincial
territory. For its
portion of debt with bullet maturity (about 30% of total), and
in accordance
with internal policy, CdT has set aside cash provisions in a
sinking fund of
about EUR360m (at end-2015). Fitch believes CdT would most
likely receive
extraordinary support from its sponsor in case of need, as its
total debt
outstanding as of end-2015, fully covered by PAT's liquidity,
represents only
one-third of PAT's budget.
Fitch expects CdT's net interest margin to grow towards EUR20m
over the medium
term from EUR15m at end-2015, mainly due to increased
operational activity and
stabilisation of the interest rate spread. On the other hand,
Fitch expects net
profit to remain at a modest EUR5m-EUR7m, reflecting CdT's
not-for-profit
mission.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CdT's ratings mirror PAT's IDRs. A change in the sponsor's
ratings would
therefore be reflected on those of CdT.
A dilution of support or weaker integration with PAT, resulting
from an increase
in non-guaranteed financial debt towards one-third of the total
debt or a change
in statute or legislative framework weakening CdT's link with
the province may
lead to a negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Fitch Italia SpA
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008892
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.