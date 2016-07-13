(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Le Credit
Lyonnais's (LCL)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at
'A', Short-Term
IDR at 'F1', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR
is Positive.
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings. Fitch is
withdrawing the
ratings for commercial reasons. A full list of rating actions is
available at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
LCL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs, as well as the senior debt
ratings, are
equalised with those of Credit Agricole (CA, A/Positive/F1) and
those of CA's
central body, Credit Agricole S.A. (CA S.A., A/Positive/F1),
which holds 95% of
LCL's shares. The rating alignment reflects Fitch's opinion that
LCL is a core
subsidiary of CA given its ownership structure and integration
with its parent.
LCL's Support Rating of '1' reflects Fitch's opinion of an
extremely high
probability of support for LCL from CA S.A., and in turn from
CA, if required.
The Positive Outlook on LCL's Long-Term IDRs reflects that on
CA's.
VR
LCL's VR of 'a-' reflects the bank's moderate franchise in
France, retail-driven
business model, moderate risk appetite, adequate capitalisation
and satisfactory
funding.
LCL focuses on profitable domestic retail banking in urban
areas, as well as
providing services to SMEs and larger corporates. In response to
the low
interest rates and intense competition in the housing loan
market in France, LCL
is further strengthening its customer relationships and
increasing
cross-selling, including products from the group.
Maintaining net income in 2016 compared with 2015 will be a
challenge. Margin
pressure and high volumes of loan renegotiations have led to
lower revenues so
far in 2016. This is counterbalanced by ongoing cost containment
measures and
low loan impairment charges. LCL's cost-to-income ratio is
higher than most
French peers', but overall profitability is healthy.
LCL's risk appetite is moderate, as reflected in the bank's
fairly stable asset
quality, with lower impaired loans than most of the French
universal banks.
Prudent underwriting standards and a retail focus support LCL's
loan quality,
and over half of the loan book is to French households, mostly
in the form of
housing loans.
Customer deposits form the bulk of LCL's funding and are largely
retail, with a
limited need for wholesale funding. Liquidity is managed at
group level and
healthy. Capital is also managed at CA level and the dividend
payout ratio is
high. LCL's capital ratios are adequate, considering the bank's
sound risk
profile, healthy asset quality and low exposure to market risk.
Fitch expects
further improvement, similar to that at the group level, as
demonstrated by an
increase in the Tier 1 and total capital ratios over 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Not applicable
VR
Not applicable
The rating actions are as follows:
Le Credit Lyonnais
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Positive and withdrawn
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' and withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' and withdrawn
Senior Debt: affirmed at 'A' and withdrawn
Certificate of deposit: affirmed at 'F1' and withdrawn
Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN): affirmed at 'A' and
withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Deucher
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
