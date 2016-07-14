(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based real estate investment trust (REIT) Unibail-Rodamco SE's (Unibail) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and senior unsecured rating at 'A+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Unibail's geographically diversified prime shopping centres with a defensive rental income profile. Unibail's operating performance remains solid, reflecting high occupancy, strong rent renewal increases and high tenant retention mitigating fairly short average lease maturities. Fitch expects loan-to-value (LTV) to remain below 40% and EBITDA net interest cover (NIC) to be above 4.0x in 2016. The group also benefits from strong liquidity and access to capital markets. Significant Geographical Diversification Unibail's property activities span three different sectors (retail 80%, office 12% and exhibition centres 7%). Unibail owns assets in 12 countries across Europe, which provides strong geographic diversification. The company has exposure to both mature markets such as France and Holland and strongly emerging retail consumer markets, such as Poland. Significant Developments Improve Portfolio Unibail completed developments with a total investment cost above EUR2bn in 2015, including three new shopping centres with a combined gross lettable area of 210,000 sq m, and disposed a total of EUR1.6bn of non-core assets across Europe and a minority stake in its German portfolio. The portfolio churn increased the average size and footfall of its centres, further underlining its strategic focus on dominant shopping centres with high asset quality. Fitch expects Unibail to maintain significant development activity. At end-2015, Unibail had EUR1.4bn in committed development pipeline. Strong Fundamentals Like-for-like rental growth of Unibail's shopping centre portfolio remained high at 3.9% in 2015, supported by the company's strong asset and tenant quality, with high occupancy rates (above 97%). Tenant sales consistently outperform national sales indices. Large shopping centres (more than 6 million footfall) performed strongly in 2015, most notably in terms of valuation or minimum guaranteed rent uplift. LTV Lower through Revaluation The 2014 and 2015 increases in Unibail's like-for-like asset valuation totalling EUR2,250m for shopping centres helped the company to reduce its published LTV, with yield compression as the main driver. Nonetheless Unibail compares favourably with some REITs, as the proportion of valuation gains linked to rents exceeded the proportion of valuation gains linked to yield compression. More Minority Interests While Unibail has a fairly simple corporate structure, it has increased the proportion of minority interest over the last few years, notably through the sale of a minority stake in its German portfolio to Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in 2015. Fitch adjusts LTV for minority interests and deducts cash minority dividends from EBITDA. Longer-term, Cheaper Debt Unibail reduced its average cost of debt to 2.2% in 2015 (2.6% in 2014) while increasing its average debt maturity to 6.5 years (5.9 in 2014). The low funding cost reflects the company's hedging strategy and recent hedge restructuring (EUR0.5bn cost). Hedging put in place limits the short-to-medium-term impact of any future interest rate increases. Unibail's strong access to capital markets is reflected by the company's very long maturity issuance (up to 20 years in 2016) and low financing costs (2% coupon). Use of secured debt remains limited and relates to specific assets. The company's outstanding secured debt decreased to EUR1.1bn in 2015 from EUR1.8bn in 2014. High Cash Flow Leverage Unibail's low interest cost and its improving published LTV is offset by high cash flow leverage at this rating level. Fitch expects Unibail's net debt-to-EBITDA to be around 9x for 2016. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Moderate indexation and increase in rent at renewals with flat occupancy ratio for shopping centres - Profitability in line with previous years - Funding costs remaining low due to hedged interest rates RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - A very significant decrease in leverage, assuming the current operating profile Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Significant rise in tenant defaults and lease arrears, leading to a material fall in total rents - LTV adjusted for minorities above 40% on a sustained basis and a deviation from managing this ratio conservatively through-the-cycle - EBITDA NIC below 2.5x on a sustained basis LIQUIDITY At end-2015, Unibail had around EUR5.4bn of undrawn committed facilities and EUR343m of cash, which are sufficient to meet its committed development capex, commercial paper and EUR0.9bn of debt maturities in 2016. Contact: Principal Analyst Fredric Liljestrand Associate Director +44 20 3530 1285 Supervisory Analyst Jean-Baptiste Bouillaguet Associate Director +44 20 3530 1606 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Paul Lund Senior Director +44 20 3530 1244 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs (pub. 03 Dec 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008902 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.