LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based
real estate
investment trust (REIT) Unibail-Rodamco SE's (Unibail) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' and senior unsecured rating at 'A+'. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable. The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at
'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Unibail's geographically diversified prime
shopping centres
with a defensive rental income profile. Unibail's operating
performance remains
solid, reflecting high occupancy, strong rent renewal increases
and high tenant
retention mitigating fairly short average lease maturities.
Fitch expects
loan-to-value (LTV) to remain below 40% and EBITDA net interest
cover (NIC) to
be above 4.0x in 2016. The group also benefits from strong
liquidity and access
to capital markets.
Significant Geographical Diversification
Unibail's property activities span three different sectors
(retail 80%, office
12% and exhibition centres 7%). Unibail owns assets in 12
countries across
Europe, which provides strong geographic diversification. The
company has
exposure to both mature markets such as France and Holland and
strongly emerging
retail consumer markets, such as Poland.
Significant Developments Improve Portfolio
Unibail completed developments with a total investment cost
above EUR2bn in
2015, including three new shopping centres with a combined gross
lettable area
of 210,000 sq m, and disposed a total of EUR1.6bn of non-core
assets across
Europe and a minority stake in its German portfolio. The
portfolio churn
increased the average size and footfall of its centres, further
underlining its
strategic focus on dominant shopping centres with high asset
quality. Fitch
expects Unibail to maintain significant development activity. At
end-2015,
Unibail had EUR1.4bn in committed development pipeline.
Strong Fundamentals
Like-for-like rental growth of Unibail's shopping centre
portfolio remained high
at 3.9% in 2015, supported by the company's strong asset and
tenant quality,
with high occupancy rates (above 97%). Tenant sales consistently
outperform
national sales indices. Large shopping centres (more than 6
million footfall)
performed strongly in 2015, most notably in terms of valuation
or minimum
guaranteed rent uplift.
LTV Lower through Revaluation
The 2014 and 2015 increases in Unibail's like-for-like asset
valuation totalling
EUR2,250m for shopping centres helped the company to reduce its
published LTV,
with yield compression as the main driver. Nonetheless Unibail
compares
favourably with some REITs, as the proportion of valuation gains
linked to rents
exceeded the proportion of valuation gains linked to yield
compression.
More Minority Interests
While Unibail has a fairly simple corporate structure, it has
increased the
proportion of minority interest over the last few years, notably
through the
sale of a minority stake in its German portfolio to Canadian
Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) in 2015. Fitch adjusts LTV for minority
interests and
deducts cash minority dividends from EBITDA.
Longer-term, Cheaper Debt
Unibail reduced its average cost of debt to 2.2% in 2015 (2.6%
in 2014) while
increasing its average debt maturity to 6.5 years (5.9 in 2014).
The low funding
cost reflects the company's hedging strategy and recent hedge
restructuring
(EUR0.5bn cost). Hedging put in place limits the
short-to-medium-term impact of
any future interest rate increases.
Unibail's strong access to capital markets is reflected by the
company's very
long maturity issuance (up to 20 years in 2016) and low
financing costs (2%
coupon). Use of secured debt remains limited and relates to
specific assets. The
company's outstanding secured debt decreased to EUR1.1bn in 2015
from EUR1.8bn
in 2014.
High Cash Flow Leverage
Unibail's low interest cost and its improving published LTV is
offset by high
cash flow leverage at this rating level. Fitch expects Unibail's
net
debt-to-EBITDA to be around 9x for 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Moderate indexation and increase in rent at renewals with flat
occupancy ratio
for shopping centres
- Profitability in line with previous years
- Funding costs remaining low due to hedged interest rates
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A very significant decrease in leverage, assuming the current
operating
profile
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Significant rise in tenant defaults and lease arrears, leading
to a material
fall in total rents
- LTV adjusted for minorities above 40% on a sustained basis and
a deviation
from managing this ratio conservatively through-the-cycle
- EBITDA NIC below 2.5x on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
At end-2015, Unibail had around EUR5.4bn of undrawn committed
facilities and
EUR343m of cash, which are sufficient to meet its committed
development capex,
commercial paper and EUR0.9bn of debt maturities in 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
