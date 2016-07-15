(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed
Phatra Securities
Public Company Limited's (Phatra) National Long-Term Rating at
'A-(tha)' with a
Stable Outlook and National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'. At
the same time,
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of Phatra for
commercial reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Phatra's ratings reflect its sound domestic brokerage franchise
for
institutional and high-net-worth clients, and its strong
investment banking
presence. Phatra's solid domestic franchise and greater revenue
diversification
support its profitability, which is consistently stronger than
that of local
peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are not applicable as the ratings have been
withdrawn.
