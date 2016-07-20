(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DBS
Bank Ltd.'s (DBS;
AA-/Stable/F1+) outstanding mortgage covered bonds equivalent to
SGD 2.1bn at
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The covered bonds are issued
through DBS and
covered bonds payments are guaranteed by Bayfront Covered Bonds
Pte. Ltd. (CBG)
upon a covered bond event of default.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation is based on DBS's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'AA-', a stable Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 notches, and
the asset
percentage (AP) used in the asset coverage test of 85.5%
(equivalent to 17% of
OC), which Fitch relies on in its analysis. The AP relied upon
supports a tested
rating of 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a
'AAA' rating after
giving credit for recoveries given default of the covered bonds.
The Stable
Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on
DBS's IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP increased to 87.0%, from 85.5%
previously. This was
mainly driven by Fitch's updated residential mortgage loss
assumptions for
rating DBS's covered bond programme. The low prepayment
assumption was revised
to a constant 5%, from the previous 3%. As a result, the
expected asset disposal
loss component from the breakeven AP was reduced to 16.2%, from
18.5% at the
last review in June 2016, as higher prepayments reduce assets
exposed to
distressed asset sales. Other changes to the assumptions include
simplified
foreclosure frequency (FF) adjustments and increased base FFs. A
detailed
description of the rating drivers and the residential mortgage
loss assumptions
that apply to DBS's cover pool will follow in a full rating
report soon.
The D-Cap of 3 notches remains unchanged.
DBS expects to increase its eligible cover assets to SGD8.9bn on
22 July 2016
from an existing SGD3.7bn. Fitch has taken into consideration
the expected
addition of the eligible loans in its asset analysis. However,
the cover pool
characteristics as of 9 July 2016 remain stable with a
Fitch-calculated weighted
average (WA) loan-to-value ratio of 56.8% for the enlarged cover
pool size,
slightly higher than the 56.3% at the last review. Fitch's
calculated WA
seasoning of the pool reduced to 49.4 months, from 57.8 months
previously.
Investment properties continue to make up about a third of the
pool, at 34.4%
after the increase in pool size compared with 36.4% at the last
review.
A total return swap is provided by DBS, which protects bond
investors against
currency and interest mismatches between the cover pool and the
bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) DBS's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was downgraded
by three notches
to 'A-'; (ii) Fitch Discontinuity Cap fell by three notches to 0
(full
discontinuity); or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch
takes into account
in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of
87.0%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4, Youido-Dong
Seoul, 150-737,
Republic of South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The source of information used to assess these ratings was DBS
Bank Ltd. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
