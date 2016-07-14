(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa's (Land Bank) ratings at National Long-term 'AA+(zaf)'; with Stable Outlook, National Short-term 'F1+(zaf)'and Support '2'. The ratings have simultaneously been withdrawn due to commercial reasons. KEY RATING DRIVERS Land Bank's National Long-Term Ratings and Support Ratings reflect a high probability of sovereign support, given the bank's role as a state-owned development finance institution (DFI). The National Ratings are driven by South Africa's Local currency Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB' which is on Stable Outlook. On the national scale Land Bank's National Rating of 'AA+(zaf)' reflects lower perceived creditworthiness relative to the sovereign due to the absence of explicit guarantees for its issued debt. The Stable Outlook on Land Bank's National Rating reflects that on the sovereign. Land Bank is a 100% state-owned DFI, incorporated by an Act of Parliament to provide financial services to the commercial farming sector, agri-business and farmers. It was established in 1912. Its mandate is land and agricultural development in South Africa. Fitch views Land Bank's remit as strongly aligned with government policy, supporting agrarian reform in the country and facilitating agricultural exports. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Joao Correia de Matos Analyst +44 20 3530 1723 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008894 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.