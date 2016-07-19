(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hanrui
Overseas Investment
Co., Ltd's USD300m 4.90% senior unsecured notes due 2019 a final
rating of
'BB+'.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 21 June 2016.
The offshore notes are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Hanrui
International Investment Company Limited (HII), which is a
direct, wholly owned
subsidiary of Jiangsu HanRui Investment Holding Co., Ltd
(Hanrui; BB+/Stable).
The notes are senior unsecured obligations of HII and rank pari
passu with its
other senior unsecured obligations. Net proceeds will be used
for general
corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hanrui has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a
deed of equity
interest purchase in place of a guarantee, undertaking to ensure
HII has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
HII's guarantee
for the US dollar notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as Hanrui's Issuer Default
Ratings due to
the strong linkage between HII and Hanrui and because the
keepwell and liquidity
support deed and deed of equity interest purchase transfers the
ultimate
responsibility of payment to Hanrui. Fitch believes this signals
a strong
intention from Hanrui to ensure HII has sufficient funds to
honour its debt
obligations.
Hanrui's ratings are credit-linked with, but are not equalised
to, Fitch's
assessment of Zhenjiang Municipality's credit profile. The link
reflects strong
oversight and supervision of Hanrui by the Zhenjiang municipal
government,
integration of multi-year funding for the company with the
municipal budget and
the strategic importance of Hanrui's public-sector construction
projects and
social housing construction to the municipality. Hanrui is
classified as a
credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on Hanrui will result in a similar rating
action on the rated
bond issued by Hanrui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd.
Stronger or more explicit support from Zhenjiang Municipality
may trigger
positive rating action on Hanrui. Significant changes to
Hanrui's strategic
importance to the municipality, dilution of the municipality's
shareholding or
lower explicit and implicit municipality support could lead to a
wider rating
gap between Hanrui and Zhenjiang.
An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Zhenjiang
Municipality may trigger
positive rating action on Hanrui. Weaker fiscal performance or
higher
municipality debt could lead to a lowering of Fitch's internal
assessment of
Zhenjiang Municipality's creditworthiness and may trigger
negative rating action
on Hanrui.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+34 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 June 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.