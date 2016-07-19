(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hanrui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd's USD300m 4.90% senior unsecured notes due 2019 a final rating of 'BB+'. The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 21 June 2016. The offshore notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hanrui International Investment Company Limited (HII), which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Jiangsu HanRui Investment Holding Co., Ltd (Hanrui; BB+/Stable). The notes are senior unsecured obligations of HII and rank pari passu with its other senior unsecured obligations. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS Hanrui has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase in place of a guarantee, undertaking to ensure HII has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under HII's guarantee for the US dollar notes. The notes are rated at the same level as Hanrui's Issuer Default Ratings due to the strong linkage between HII and Hanrui and because the keepwell and liquidity support deed and deed of equity interest purchase transfers the ultimate responsibility of payment to Hanrui. Fitch believes this signals a strong intention from Hanrui to ensure HII has sufficient funds to honour its debt obligations. Hanrui's ratings are credit-linked with, but are not equalised to, Fitch's assessment of Zhenjiang Municipality's credit profile. The link reflects strong oversight and supervision of Hanrui by the Zhenjiang municipal government, integration of multi-year funding for the company with the municipal budget and the strategic importance of Hanrui's public-sector construction projects and social housing construction to the municipality. Hanrui is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on Hanrui will result in a similar rating action on the rated bond issued by Hanrui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. Stronger or more explicit support from Zhenjiang Municipality may trigger positive rating action on Hanrui. Significant changes to Hanrui's strategic importance to the municipality, dilution of the municipality's shareholding or lower explicit and implicit municipality support could lead to a wider rating gap between Hanrui and Zhenjiang. An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Zhenjiang Municipality may trigger positive rating action on Hanrui. Weaker fiscal performance or higher municipality debt could lead to a lowering of Fitch's internal assessment of Zhenjiang Municipality's creditworthiness and may trigger negative rating action on Hanrui. Contact: Primary Analyst Lorraine Liu Analyst +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +34 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 17 June 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.