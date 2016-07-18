(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to
Aberdeen Liquidity
Fund (Lux) - Euro Fund and to Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) -
Ultra Short
Duration Sterling Fund, two sub-funds of the Aberdeen Liquidity
Fund (Lux)
SICAV.
Fitch also affirmed existing ratings on Aberdeen Luxembourg- and
Ireland-domiciled liquidity funds, following the consolidation
of Aberdeen
Ireland funds into the Luxembourg funds. The ratings of the
Ireland-domiciled
funds have simultaneously been withdrawn.
Luxembourg-domiciled funds:
-- Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Ultra Short Duration Sterling
Fund (USSF) -
assigned 'AAA'/'V1' ratings
-- Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Euro Fund - assigned a
'AAAmmf' rating
-- Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Sterling Fund - affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
-- Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - US Dollar Fund - affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
-- Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Canadian Dollar Fund -
affirmed at 'AAAmmf'
Ireland-domiciled funds:
-- Aberdeen Sterling Investment Cash Fund (ICF) - affirmed at
'AAA'/'V1' and
withdrawn
-- Aberdeen Global Liquidity Funds plc - Euro Liquidity Fund
-affirmed at
'AAAmmf' and withdrawn
-- Aberdeen Global Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund
-affirmed at
'AAAmmf' and withdrawn
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the AAAmmf ratings are:
-- The MMF portfolios' overall credit quality and
diversification
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- Holdings of daily and weekly liquid assets consistent with
shareholder
profile and concentration
-- Maturity profiles consistent with Fitch's MMF rating criteria
-- The capabilities and resources of the respective asset
managers
The main drivers of the Fund Credit Quality Ratings and Fund
Volatility Ratings
are:
-- The high average credit quality of the funds' portfolio of
assets as measured
by their weighted average rating factor (WARF)
-- The distribution of asset ratings and investment guidelines
limiting the
minimum rating of assets and counterparties to 'A-' (or
equivalent)
-- Portfolio diversification
-- The fund's low exposure to interest rates with duration
maintained below one
year
-- Contained spread duration exposure
Each Ireland-domiciled fund has been merged into its equivalent
Luxembourg-domiciled fund through a transfer of assets and
investors after
market close on 15 July 2016. USSF did not hold any assets nor
did it have any
investors prior to the asset and investor transfer from ICF. The
three Irish
funds (Aberdeen Global Liquidity Funds plc - Euro Liquidity Fund
and Sterling
Liquidity Fund and Aberdeen Sterling Investment Cash Fund) are
in the process of
being closed, resulting in today's rating withdrawal.
Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for these three
funds.
MMFS' PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY AND DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's MMF rating criteria, the reviewed
Aberdeen money market
funds seek to maintain high credit quality portfolios by
investing exclusively
in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or
equivalent.
Generally, these MMFs limit their exposures to individual
issuers at 10% of the
fund's assets, with no more than 5% for those above seven days
in tenor. Minor
and temporary movements outside these parameters may result
mainly from seasonal
cash outflows. The funds also limit to 25% of total assets their
individual
repurchase agreement (as a means of investment) exposures to
individual 'F1' or
'A' counterparties, provided the transactions are fully
collateralised by high
credit quality and liquid government securities. As of end-June
2016, the funds
did not have repo transactions with lower-rated counterparties,
although Fitch's
criteria for 'AAAmmf'-rated funds provide for repos with
counterparties rated
'A-'/'F2' or 'BBB+'/'F2' under specific collateral and
diversification risk
limits.
As of end-June 2016, the funds' Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF),
which is a
risk-weighted measure that considers the credit quality and
maturity profile of
the portfolio of securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating
criterion of 1.50 or
less.
MMF MATURITY PROFILES
The reviewed MMFs seek to limit interest rate and spread risk by
maintaining
their weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life
(WAL) below 60
days and 120 days, respectively. The maturity date of single
investments is kept
below 397 days.
MMF LIQUIDITY PROFILES
The reviewed MMFs seek to maintain sufficient daily and weekly
liquidity to meet
investors' redemption requests. Specifically, MMFs invest at
least 10% of total
assets in securities offering daily liquidity and at least 30%
of total assets
in securities providing weekly liquidity, in line with Fitch's
rating criteria.
If liquidity levels fall below guidelines, Fitch expects
liquidity to be
restored in a timely manner.
USSF AND ICF ASSET CREDIT QUALITY
The weighted average credit quality of the ICF's and USSF's
portfolio is high as
indicated by their WARF, which was 0.36 at end-May 2016. The
funds invest in a
diversified portfolio of assets, typically comprising
certificates of deposit,
commercial papers, time deposits, fixed- and floating-rate
government and
corporate bonds, including covered bonds, and asset-backed
securities (ABS).
Underlying counterparties and securities must carry a minimum
rating of
'A-'/'F1' (or equivalent) at time of purchase.
At end-May 2016, the portfolio was invested in 65 issuers, of
which 33% were
rated 'AAA' and the minimum credit quality of assets was 'A-'.
ABS investments
are in prime European - typically UK - RMBS and credit card ABS,
which carry a
rating of 'AAA'. The top five issuer exposures represented 22%
of the portfolio.
Under the funds' investment guidelines, concentration per issuer
or counterparty
is limited to no more than 5% of the funds' net assets, unless
the exposure is
to overnight deposits, which may account for up to 10%, or
government debt.
USSF AND ICF PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITES TO MARKET RISKS
The funds have low exposure to interest rate and spread risks.
Interest rate
risk is managed within a maximum duration of one year and is
typically
maintained well below that limit. At end-May 2016, the funds had
a WAM of 111
days and WAL (which measures sensitivity to spread risk) of 579
days with 63% of
total assets maturing within 13 months. This resulted in a
Market Risk Factor
well within the 'V1' Fund Volatility Rating range.
Maturity of investments is limited to three and five years for
fixed-rate and
floating-rate instruments, respectively. The funds do not use
leverage and are
not exposed to currency risk as they only invest in
sterling-denominated
securities. Liquidity and spread risk stemming from ABS exposure
is limited as
the portfolio's allocation to these assets must not account for
more than 15% of
the portfolio's total assets (9% at end-May 2016).
FUNDS PROFILE AND OBJECTIVES
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) - Euro Fund, Sterling Fund, US
Dollar Fund,
Canadian Dollar Fund and Ultra Short Duration Sterling Fund are
sub-funds of
Aberdeen Liquidity Fund (Lux) Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS SICAV.
Aberdeen Global Liquidity Funds plc - Euro and Sterling
Liquidity Funds are
sub-funds of the Ireland-domiciled Aberdeen Global Liquidity
Funds plc UCITS
umbrella fund. Aberdeen Sterling Investment Cash Fund ICF is a
sub-fund of
Ireland-domiciled Aberdeen Investment Cash OEIC plc UCITS
umbrella fund.
Aberdeen MMFs seek to achieve a return in line with prevailing
money market
rates while preserving capital consistent with such rates and
maintaining high
liquidity. In the event of negative interest rates, Fitch
considers that
principal is preserved provided that the return to an investor
is in line with
the return on a relevant short-term money market interest rate
benchmark. A
fund's capacity to preserve principal is evaluated relative to
the relevant
short-term money market interest rate benchmark in the currency
in which it
invests.
INVESTMENT MANAGER
Fitch views the investment capabilities, resource commitment,
operational
controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures of
Aberdeen Asset
Management as consistent with the ratings of the funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality, market
risk, or, in the case of MMFs, the liquidity profiles of the
funds. Temporary
changes in key portfolio metrics outside of Fitch's criteria
guidelines need not
automatically result in rating changes, provided the fund
manager is able to
address them with credible near-term remedial actions. However,
material adverse
and continued deviations from Fitch's guidelines for any key
rating drivers may
lead to the rating being placed on Rating Watch Negative or
downgraded.
SURVEILLANCE
Fitch receives regular fund holdings information and other
pertinent fund data
(twice a month for MMFs and monthly for the other funds) from
the funds'
administrators to conduct surveillance against ratings
guidelines and maintain
its fund ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Gregory Fayvilevich
Senior Director
+1 212 908 9151
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
