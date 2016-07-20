(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/MILAN, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Stichting
Waarborgfonds Eigen Woningen's (WEW) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks and
Short-Term Foreign and
Local Currency IDRs at 'F1+'.
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged expectations
regarding
extraordinary support for WEW from the Dutch State as well as
control from, and
its strategic importance to, the State. The Stable Outlook
reflects that of the
Netherlands' ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of WEW, also known as the Homeownership Guarantee
Fund, reflect
those of its sponsor, the Netherlands (AAA/Stable/F1+). Fitch
classifies WEW as
credit-linked to the Netherlands under the agency's Rating of
Public Sector
Entities - Outside the United States' criteria, reflecting very
strong expected
extraordinary support from the State, in case of need. The
credit link with the
Netherlands is mostly underpinned by a backstop liquidity
agreement between WEW
and the State and WEW's tight state control through the Ministry
of Internal
Affairs and Kingdom Relations and the Ministry of Finance.
Fitch uses a top down credit- linked approach in its criteria
for
State-dependent public sector entities to equalise WEW's ratings
with the
sponsor's.
WEW is a not-for-profit foundation and its mandate is to promote
home ownership
in the Netherlands. The State supports the housing market
through the
quasi-governmental NHG mortgage guarantee scheme. The
government's policy is to
ensure the availability of housing and access to home ownership
for lower- and
middle-income households.
Financial support from the Dutch government is formalised in a
backstop
agreement, under which the State is responsible for providing
interest-free
loans in case of need. So far WEW has not had to use the
interest-free loans and
Fitch believes they are unlikely to be used over the medium
term. The backstop
agreement can be activated if WEWs capital funds fall below 1.5x
average
foreclosure losses claimed over the preceding five years. At
end-2015 WEW's
capital funds were just under 7x the average loss levels and are
not expected to
fall below 6x over the next six years.
At end-2015, WEW had EUR763m of investments in highly-rated debt
securities and
EUR143m of cash and cash equivalents. It has no debt of its own
but ensures that
any residual debt from forced sales of housing properties is
settled with
individual lenders. As a result, WEW has considerable contingent
liabilities
through these guarantees, which totalled EUR187bn in 2015.
Although capital funds of EUR899m at end-2015 were low in
comparison with
contingent liabilities risk, this is mitigated by the low level
of executed
guarantees to date. The number of foreclosure loss claims fell
to 4,557 in 2015
from 4,864 in 2014, and the amount claimed was a modest EUR173m,
of which
EUR158m was paid out in 2015. Rescission payments have always
been covered by
WEW's capital funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the Netherlands' sovereign rating would result in
a corresponding
action on WEW. A downgrade may also result from an adverse
change to WEW's legal
status and support from the State. The notching difference may
be increased on a
significant change to the activation trigger of the backstop
agreement,
demonstrating weakening support from the State.
Although unlikely, a deceleration of the Dutch housing market
may have negative
impact on the overall economy, and on Dutch public finances. In
an extreme
scenario, this could hamper the sponsor's ability to support its
dependent
entities and may lead Fitch to introduce a notching difference
between the
sovereign's and WEW's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ines Callahan
Director
+34 93 323 84 00
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 9134
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009157
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.