(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
and withdrawn its
ratings for Banco Votorantim S.A. (Votorantim) at 'BB-'/Negative
Outlook, and BV
Leasing - Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.s (BV Leasing) issuance at
'A+(bra)'. See
a full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as Votorantim and BV Leasing
have chosen to
stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer
have sufficient
information to maintain the ratings and, accordingly, will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for Votorantim and BV Leasing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Ratings Sensitivities are not applicable, as the ratings have
been withdrawn.
The following ratings were affirmed and withdrawn:
Banco Votorantim S.A.
--Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs of 'BB-'/Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs of 'B';
--National Scale Long-Term rating of 'AA-(bra)'/Outlook
Negative;
--National Scale Short-Term rating of 'F1+(bra)';
--Viability Rating of 'bb-';
--Support Rating of '3'.
BV Leasing - Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.
--National Scale Long-Term rating of 'A+(bra)' on issuance
maturing 2026.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1 212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 11 4503 2626
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1 212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009265
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.