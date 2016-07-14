(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 14 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) logged
strong 2Q16 earnings
despite global market turbulence, according to Fitch Ratings.
JPM's 2Q16 net
income came in at $6.2 billion on the back of revenue growth of
5%
quarter-on-quarter reflecting solid loan growth in consumer and
wholesale
banking and uptick in trading volumes, while overall credit
costs stabilized.
JPM continues to remain disciplined on expenses. There were few
notable items
during the quarter, and JPM reiterated its full year guidance.
The Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) reported strong
year-over-year revenues.
Market volatility in the wake of the Brexit vote lifted fixed
income and
currency trading income in most products, which were up 35%,
while Equity
capital markets were up a more modest 2%. Conversely, investment
banking
revenues were down 15% year-over-year given market
uncertainties. Lending was
down 8% year-over-year reflecting mark-to-market losses on
hedges of accrual
loans. Credit costs were $235 million during the quarter mainly
reflecting Oil &
Gas credits, although energy loans appear to be stabilizing
following increases
in energy prices. Nonetheless, net charge-offs were relatively
high at 0.32%.
The Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment continues to
produce a strong
return on equity of about 20% reflecting across the board
revenue growth of 4%
coupled with good expense control. Reported revenue was affected
by $200 million
one-time gain on the sale of Visa Europe as well as a
mark-to-market loss on
Square. Excluding these items, revenues were still up 2%. Auto
originations came
down $1.1 billion during the quarter to $8.5 billion, although
average auto
loans and leases outstanding grew a modest $3.2 billion. JPM
continued to build
reserves reflecting expected weakness in credit card as the
company has expanded
its underwriting standards, although credit card asset quality
remains strong.
Commercial Banking (CB) revenues continued to build on loan
growth and
investment banking, with loan growth up 13%, year-over-year,
while investment
banking was up 23% quarter-over-quarter, albeit flat to last
year. Commercial
real estate (CRE) loan growth was notably strong, particularly
when viewed year
over year, growing 18%, while C&I was only 9%. JPM continues to
push out
non-operational deposits, which came down 13% year on year
reflecting their more
punitive treatment under the bank regulatory liquidity rules.
Credit costs were
muted during the quarter following builds in prior periods
mainly related to Oil
& Gas credits with charge-offs coming in at a still modest 14bps
for the
portfolio. Non-accrual loans held steady at $1.3 billion.
Asset management (AM) softened in the quarter reflecting weaker
markets and
lower performance fees. Despite this, AM turned in reasonable
earnings and still
strong ROE of 22%. Assets under management (AUM) rebounded
slightly from the
first quarter and came in at $1.7 trillion on inflows into
long-term and
liquidity products.
From a liquidity perspective, JPM's high-quality liquid assets
remained strong,
at $516 billion in the quarter, and the bank remained in
compliance with the
liquidity coverage ratio and the proposed net stable funding
ratio requirements.
JPM continued to grow average consumer deposits in CCB $21
billion during the
quarter, more than offsetting the decline in CB and allowing JPM
to report
overall deposit growth. Fitch views the continued deposit shift
positively,
given the relative stability of retail deposits and favorable
treatment in
liquidity ratios.
JPM's Basel III fully phased in Common equity (CET1) ratio was
up slightly to
11.9%, reflecting earnings retention and flat risk-weighted
assets. CET1 was
12.1% under the standardized approach, which JPM believes will
eventually be the
binding constraint. The enhanced supplementary leverage ratio
(ESLR) was 6.6%
and 6.6% at the firm and bank level, respectively, putting the
company in
compliance well ahead of full implementation.
JPM raised its dividend $0.04 during quarter to $0.48 a share,
while the
dividend payout ratio fell slightly to 31% from the prior
quarter. In addition,
JPM supplemented this with $2.8 billion of share repurchases,
resulting in a
total payout of ratio of approximately 75%. JPM comfortably
passed this years'
Federal Reserve CCAR stress tests and received approval for its
capital plan,
which included share repurchases of $10 billion.
Notwithstanding, given its
higher GSIB surcharge, JPM's capital plans could be affected in
the future to
the extent the GSIB surcharge is included as part of the CCAR
results.
