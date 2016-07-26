(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain (2Q16) here LONDON, July 26 (Fitch) The latest Spain Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI) highlights consumer lending as one of the drivers of new credit provision, Fitch Ratings says. We think competition between lenders could pose risks to performance if lending standards fell significantly, but favourable macroeconomic dynamics should keep performance stable in the near term. Our 2Q16 aggregate index remained at '+4', indicating that credit conditions in the Spanish economy are still improving, although more slowly than in 2015. Continued strong growth in the New Credit Index (one of ten components) pushed it back up to '+10' (or 'Strongly Positive') in 2Q16, from '+5' ('Positive') in 1Q16. New mortgage and consumer lending both grew , while new lending to SMEs contracted. As Fitch said last month in its 'Iberian Consumer Credit Market Review', the bounce-back in new consumer lending, which has posted double-digit annual growth in the last two years, is mostly due to rising demand as Spain recovers from its prolonged double-dip recession. GDP growth is the strongest among the large eurozone economies. Spanish banks are competing for consumer lending market share as they seek to boost weak profitability. This will increase pressure on loan spreads although they will still be wide to reflect higher risk inherent in this type of lending. Origination increased in the early part of 2016 despite volatility in global financial markets and softening of Spanish confidence indicators although these remain robust. Further easing of credit standards coupled with strong rising demand would expose lenders to more vulnerable borrowers, especially if the economy slowed unexpectedly. The Spain FFI tracks changes in credit fundamentals across key sectors of the Spanish economy. Analysing the relative strength or weakness of the index or its sub-components can provide insight into whether conditions in Spain are conducive to economic growth. <a href=" here mll"> Click here to view the interactive FFI. The full report, "Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain (2Q16)," is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Contact: Mark Brown Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Cynthia Chan Head of Fitch Wire +44 3530 1655 Juan Garcia Senior Director Structured Finance +34 91 702 5774 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Iberian Consumer Credit Market Review: Strong Competition Driving Underwriting Easing here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.