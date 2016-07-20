(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Anadolu
Anonim Turk Sigorta
Sirketi's (Anadolu Sigorta) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BBB-'
and National IFS rating at 'AA+(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Anadolu Sigorta's leading position in
the Turkish
non-life insurance market, adequate capitalisation, robust
reinsurance
protection and moderate but pressured profitability in a
competitive local
market.
The ratings are primarily constrained by the risks within the
insurer's
investment portfolio, in the form of significant exposure to the
Turkish
domestic banking system and sovereign (BBB-/Stable), through
bank deposits and
government bonds. Turkey's financial system remains vulnerable
to sharp interest
rate movements, exchange rate volatility and political
uncertainty.
Anadolu Sigorta has maintained moderate profitability with a net
income of
TRY64m in 2015 (2014: TRY72m). The reduction in the net income
was mainly a
result of reserve strengthening in the motor third party
liability line. This
was driven by a change in the reserving methodology across the
entire non-life
insurance sector. Given the significant amount of additional
incurred but not
reported (IBNR) reserves required, the regulator allowed
insurers to book these
reserves gradually over five years. At end-2015, Anadolu Sigorta
estimated that
it will need to book TRY222m of IBNR reserves until YE19, which
is equivalent to
16% of equity. Fitch expects the recently introduced legislation
on outstanding
claims reserve discounting to alleviate some pressures on the
insurer's
profitability and capital.
Anadolu Sigorta's investment strategy is conservative, with the
majority of
invested assets allocated to government bonds and bank deposits.
However, Fitch
believes that investment holdings could expose the company to
significant losses
if the financial environment in Turkey deteriorates. Exposure is
currently
manageable and profitability has been supported by strong and
stable investment
income.
Fitch views the insurer's capital position as 'Adequate', as
measured by the
agency's Prism factor-based model (FBM). Capital adequacy is
driven by
significant premium volumes relative to shareholders funds and
moderate asset
risk. The capital position is protected by a prudent reinsurance
programme.
Anadolu Sigorta's regulatory solvency position has been stable
and above the
sector average in 2015.
With a market share of 13.2% and TRY3.6bn of gross written
premiums in 2015
(2014: TRY3.0bn), Anadolu Sigorta remains one of the major
players in the
Turkish non-life sector. Anadolu Sigorta has maintained its
competitive position
and market share following the inflow of foreign capital into
the Turkish
insurance sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the quality of Anadolu
Sigorta's investment
portfolio improves, which would be largely driven by an
improvement in the
credit quality of local banks and Turkey's sovereign credit
rating.
A downgrade of Anadolu Sigorta's ratings could be triggered by a
sovereign
downgrade. The ratings could also be downgraded if the insurer's
capital
position deteriorates, as measured by a regulatory solvency
ratio below 100% or
a Fitch Prism FBM score of 'somewhat weak' following substantial
underwriting or
investment losses.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009155
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.