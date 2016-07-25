(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) The outcome of the EU referendum will
create a
challenging macro-environment with negative implications for UK
banks' domestic
operations, says Fitch Ratings. The uncertainty following the
referendum will
result in an abrupt slowdown in near-term GDP growth, although
we expect the
impact to be manageable at the banks' rating levels. But ratings
could be
downgraded if the economic effect of Brexit is either protracted
or particularly
severe.
The Stable Outlooks on most rated UK banks reflect our view that
they have built
solid capital buffers and have strong liquidity and stable
funding, which
render them resilient to moderate shocks. We expect pressure on
bank
profitability from "lower for longer" base rates that further
squeeze margins, a
slowdown in business volume growth, and higher loan impairment
charges (LICs).
Our ratings already factored in deteriorating asset quality
caused by a cyclical
slowdown, but this is likely to be exacerbated. Pressure on
operating costs will
continue to weigh on profitability, but we think conduct fines
have peaked at
most banks, providing some headroom to offset revenue weakness
and higher LICs.
UK banks have been operating in a supportive environment for at
least three
years. Falling unemployment and prolonged low base rates have
resulted in low
volumes of new impaired loans. Banks have also taken advantage
of the benign
economic conditions and rising investor appetite to dispose of
legacy non-core
assets, and boosted the reserve coverage of older impaired
loans. These have
gradually weighed less heavily on balance sheets, so tail risk
has reduced ahead
of the anticipated economic slowdown.
UK banks are exposed to the residential and commercial property
markets, which
makes their performance vulnerable to falling asset values. Low
base rates help
affordability, but a material rise in unemployment, reduced
investor appetite,
and inflationary pressure on consumer prices would have a
negative impact on
banks' loan books and result in higher LICs.
The UK banks' capitalisation should enable them to withstand
moderate
deterioration in the operating environment at their current
rating level. More
stringent regulatory requirements, partly based on a series of
stress tests
undertaken by the Bank of England, have been aimed at ensuring
that UK banks are
able to withstand severe shocks. Strong liquidity, including
access to liquidity
from the Bank of England, should enable banks to withstand
periods of market
dislocation where wholesale funding is not available or is
expensive.
Fitch has published a special report on Brexit and the UK banks,
which is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1012
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
