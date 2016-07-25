(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Brexit and UK Banks: Resilience Put to the Test here LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) The outcome of the EU referendum will create a challenging macro-environment with negative implications for UK banks' domestic operations, says Fitch Ratings. The uncertainty following the referendum will result in an abrupt slowdown in near-term GDP growth, although we expect the impact to be manageable at the banks' rating levels. But ratings could be downgraded if the economic effect of Brexit is either protracted or particularly severe. The Stable Outlooks on most rated UK banks reflect our view that they have built solid capital buffers and have strong liquidity and stable funding, which render them resilient to moderate shocks. We expect pressure on bank profitability from "lower for longer" base rates that further squeeze margins, a slowdown in business volume growth, and higher loan impairment charges (LICs). Our ratings already factored in deteriorating asset quality caused by a cyclical slowdown, but this is likely to be exacerbated. Pressure on operating costs will continue to weigh on profitability, but we think conduct fines have peaked at most banks, providing some headroom to offset revenue weakness and higher LICs. UK banks have been operating in a supportive environment for at least three years. Falling unemployment and prolonged low base rates have resulted in low volumes of new impaired loans. Banks have also taken advantage of the benign economic conditions and rising investor appetite to dispose of legacy non-core assets, and boosted the reserve coverage of older impaired loans. These have gradually weighed less heavily on balance sheets, so tail risk has reduced ahead of the anticipated economic slowdown. UK banks are exposed to the residential and commercial property markets, which makes their performance vulnerable to falling asset values. Low base rates help affordability, but a material rise in unemployment, reduced investor appetite, and inflationary pressure on consumer prices would have a negative impact on banks' loan books and result in higher LICs. The UK banks' capitalisation should enable them to withstand moderate deterioration in the operating environment at their current rating level. More stringent regulatory requirements, partly based on a series of stress tests undertaken by the Bank of England, have been aimed at ensuring that UK banks are able to withstand severe shocks. Strong liquidity, including access to liquidity from the Bank of England, should enable banks to withstand periods of market dislocation where wholesale funding is not available or is expensive. Fitch has published a special report on Brexit and the UK banks, which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Claudia Nelson Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Christian Scarafia Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1012 Simon Kennedy Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.