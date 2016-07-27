(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 27 (Fitch) Total statutory dividend capacity of
U.S. life insurers
benefited in 2016 from a change in New York legislation that
restricts dividends
that can be paid a life insurer's parent company, according to a
new report from
Fitch Ratings.
Based on Fitch's analysis of peer U.S. stock life insurers,
statutory ordinary
dividend capacity declined by 3% in 2016 to approximately $23.3
billion after
remaining stable in 2015. The decline would have been greater if
not for a
change in New York state insurance law on dividend limitation
from the 'lesser
of' standard to the 'greater of' standard, beginning in 2016.
Notwithstanding
the decline in capacity, Fitch considers the absolute level to
be strong.
In a typical insurance holding company structure in the U.S.,
relatively modest
operating income is generated by the holding company itself,
often in the form
of income from investments held at the holding company. As a
result, the
majority of the holding company's financial obligations are
funded by income
generated by its various downstream operating companies that is
upstreamed via
dividend payments. To the extent that this dividend income is
materially reduced
or non-existent, the holding company's ability to fund its
operations and pay
its financial obligations is at risk.
Despite the decline in dividend capacity for the broader life
insurance sector,
aggregate dividend capacity increased for 2016 for the 14 large,
publicly held
life insurance companies used in a related study of statutory
interest coverage.
However, the mean statutory interest coverage for this group is
expected to
decline to approximately 3.7 times (x) in 2016 from
approximately 4.0x in 2015,
as some companies experienced significant declines in coverage.
The report '2016 U.S. Life Insurance Statutory Dividend
Capacity' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special
Reports', or by
clicking on the link.
