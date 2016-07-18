(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'BBB-' and the
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of India's sovereign ratings balances a strong
medium-term
growth outlook and favourable external balances against a weak
fiscal position
and still-difficult business environment. However, the latter is
likely to
gradually improve with implementation and continued broadening
of the
government's structural reform agenda.
India exhibits one of the highest real GDP growth rates in the
sovereigns space.
Its five-year average growth is among the 10 highest of all
rated sovereigns and
the 7.6% real GDP growth in the financial year ended 31 March
2016 (FY16)
exceeds the 'BBB' category median of 3.3%. Fitch forecasts real
GDP growth to
slightly accelerate to 7.7% in FY17 and 7.9% in FY18, resulting
from an expected
pick-up in consumption in both urban and rural areas after a
civil-servant wage
hike of 24% and the strong likelihood of stronger rainfall than
in the previous
two poor monsoon years. Policy rate cuts of 150bp in total since
January 2015
may also contribute to growth, even though weak bank balance
sheets continue to
impair monetary transmission. At the same time, weak private
investment
indicates that the economy is still not firing on all cylinders.
Fitch also expects the government's continued structural reform
push to support
GDP growth in the medium term. Passage of the new Bankruptcy
Code in both houses
of parliament in May 2016 showed that big-ticket reforms are
possible in India,
even though the government's proposal for a Goods and Services
Tax has thus far
not passed in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha). Those reforms that
only require
executive approval continue to be rolled out and some
legislative reforms are
being pursued at the state level. A resulting improvement in the
business
environment is also indicated by swelling foreign direct
investment inflows,
although India still ranks lowest among sovereigns in the 'BBB'
category in the
World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index, and this is not
likely to change
anytime soon.
Inflation has substantially come down in the past two years,
even though it
started to pick up again in recent months to 5.8% in June 2016
on the back of
food price pressures. Fitch expects inflation to remain below
the five-year
average of 7.8%, which is high compared with the 'BBB' median of
3.3%, given the
change to an inflation targeting framework in February 2015. To
what extent the
new monetary framework will represent a true regime shift will
become clearer in
the period ahead, when a new Reserve Bank of India governor will
take over from
Raghuram Rajan, the Monetary Policy Committee will be
established and perhaps
more clarity will exist on the life span of the current
inflation target (4% +/-
2pp).
Weak fiscal balances, India's Achilles' heel for years, continue
to constrain
its ratings. The central government's consolidation efforts,
illustrated by
meeting its deficit target of 3.9% for FY16 and sticking to its
3.5% target for
FY17, strengthen its fiscal credibility. The government
continues to face a
difficult trade-off between its desire to crowd-in private
investment by
spurring public capex and to further consolidate, especially
since a public wage
increase of 24% has recently been approved. The review of the
Fiscal
Responsibility and Budget Management Act leads to short-term
uncertainty on the
medium-term fiscal framework, but might also provide an
opportunity if it brings
the fiscal parameters closer in line with India's peers. This
was happening in
the years until FY08, just before the Global Financial Crisis.
Fitch expects
general government debt to reach 69.4% of GDP in FY17 and the
general government
deficit to slightly fall to 6.8% of GDP, which compares
unfavourable with 'BBB'
peer medians of 40.6% and 2.6% respectively.
The banking sector's non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 7.6% of
total assets in
FY16 from 4.6% in FY15, mainly resulting from stricter
implementation of
standards. The NPLs are most prevalent in public-sector banks,
highlighting
significant sovereign contingent liabilities. It is not clear if
the
government's budgeted IDR700bn capital injection into banks
between FY16 and
FY19 will be sufficient. Fitch estimates the banking system
needs around USD90bn
(INR6trn, or 4% of GDP in FY17) of capital, while many
public-sector banks are
likely to find it difficult to access new capital from
non-government sources.
India's relatively strong external balances make the country
less vulnerable to
external shocks than many of its peers. The foreign reserves
buffer is solid at
8.3 months of current external payments, while gross and net
external debt
levels also compare well. A narrower current account and a
pick-up in FDI caused
India's basic balance to turn positive in FY16. India is not
immune to
emerging-market turmoil, but should generally be able to weather
such jitters
relatively well. India is less vulnerable to a severe slowdown
scenario in
China, as India's exports to China comprise only 3.5% of total
exports and its
more domestically based economy is not part of the Asian supply
chain. The
medium-term Brexit impact on the real economy seems limited
given that India's
exports to both the UK and the rest of the EU have fallen to
3.4% and 13.6%
respectively of total exports.
The Indian economy is less developed on a number of metrics than
many of its
peers. Average per capita GDP remains low at USD1,647 compared
with the 'BBB'
range median of USD9,358, while India's ranking on the United
Nations Human
Development Index indicates relatively low basic human
development. Governance
also continues to be weak, as illustrated by a low score for the
World Bank
governance indicator (41th percentile versus the 'BBB' median of
57nd
percentile) and Transparency International's corruption index
(76th of 168).
Nonetheless, press reports seem to suggest that high-level scams
are less
prevalent than in the past.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns India a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB-'
on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign
rating committee
did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside risks to the
ratings are balanced. The main factors that individually or
collectively could
lead to positive rating action are:
- Fiscal initiatives that would cause the general government
debt burden to fall
more rapidly than expected in the medium term
- An improved business environment resulting from implemented
reforms and
persistently contained inflation, which would support higher
private investment
and real GDP growth
The main factors that individually or collectively could lead to
negative rating
action are:
- Further deviation of the already high public-debt burden from
the peer median,
which may be caused by stalling fiscal consolidation or
greater-than-expected
deterioration in the banking sector's asset quality that would
prompt
large-scale sovereign financial support
- Loose macroeconomic policy settings that cause a return of
persistently high
inflation levels and a widening current-account deficit, which
would increase
the risk of external funding stress
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
latest Global
Economic Outlook
- Economic activity will not be seriously disrupted in case of
materialising
political risk, for instance related to social unrest,
separatist movements,
terrorism or insurgent groups like the Naxalites
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
