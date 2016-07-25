(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Sukuk issuance from key markets in
the first half
of 2016 rose 11% compared to a year earlier, according to Fitch
Ratings'
analysis, underlining our expectation for gradually increasing
issuance over the
long-term as more countries create supportive legal frameworks.
Sukuk as a
proportion of total issuance in the Gulf Cooperation Council,
Malaysia,
Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan were also slightly ahead of the
same period a
year ago, but could not maintain the first quarter's very strong
market share
due to the return of sovereign issuance of conventional bonds by
GCC members in
recent months.
Total new sukuk issuance (with maturity of more than 18 months)
in these key
markets rose to USD21.74bn in 1H16 from USD19.54bn in 1H15.
Issuance was evenly
spread across the first half of the year, with USD11.07bn in 1Q
and USD10.67bn
in 2Q. We only look at longer-term issuance because frequently
rolled-over
short-term debt can distort underlying trends.
Sukuk represented 30% of total issuance in these countries in
the first half, up
from 28% in 1H15. The proportion would have been even higher,
but for the return
of Abu Dhabi and Qatar to the sovereign bond market with issues
of USD5bn and
USD9bn, respectively. Both sovereigns probably opted for bond
financing to help
attract international investors.
Among other sovereigns that could come to the market are Kuwait
and Saudi
Arabia, which are considering capital market funding. The
decision whether to
issue bonds or sukuk, or a mix, depends on factors including the
target investor
and funding base (international or regional and local), the
existence of a sukuk
structure and Islamic finance strategy, and the needs and size
of the Islamic
finance industry, because Islamic banks are not allowed to
invest in traditional
bonds.
Investor appetite for the countries included in this analysis
moderately
improved earlier this year, due to a hunt for yield in light of
low rates in
mature markets and by stabilisation of commodity prices. The
UK's vote to leave
the European Union has also reinforced the pressure on interest
rates. These
factors should help issuance volumes.
Sukuk issuance should be supported in the medium to long term by
the recent
introduction and revamping of sukuk laws in some countries, the
growing Islamic
finance industry in these countries and increasing sovereign
funding needs.
Greater harmonisation of sukuk standards, structures and legal
frameworks
resulting in improving transparency would also help improve
issuers and
investors' acceptance of such instruments.
We continue to expect issuance to be relatively quiet in the
third quarter due
to the combination of the summer and Eid breaks, with a pick-up
towards
year-end. Overall our expectation is for 2016 sukuk issuance to
at least match
2015 issuance of around USD32bn.
