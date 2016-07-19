(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French
Region of
Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees' (LRMP; AA/Stable/F1+)
EUR300m commercial
paper (CP; from EUR200m initially) programme's Short-term rating
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The BT programme's rating is aligned with the Region of LRMP's
Short-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) as the notes issued under the programme
will constitute
senior, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated liabilities
of the region.
Under the CP programme, the Region of LRMP plans to issue notes
for an
outstanding amount up to EUR100m. The CP programme is backed by
sufficient
committed short-term credit lines for a total of EUR200m and
revolving lines of
EUR103m. Fitch will monitor the back-up line over the medium
term in accordance
with the amount of each issue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the Region of LRMP's Short-Term IDR would be
reflected in the CP
programme's rating.
For more information on the Region of LRMP's rating
sensitivities see "Fitch
Affirms Region of Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees at 'AA';
Outlook Stable"
dated 13 May 2016 at www.fitchratings.com.
