(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published University
Hospital of
Strasbourg's (HUS) Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'AA'
and assigned Long- and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs of 'AA'
and 'F1+',
respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch rates HUS on a top-down basis under its public-sector
entity rating
criteria, due to its status as a public hospital establishment
(PHE), its tight
control by the French State (AA/Stable/F1+) and its strategic
importance to the
government. As a result, the ratings of HUS are credit-linked
to, and equalised
with, those of France.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
As a PHE, Fitch expects HUS to benefit from very strong state
support in case of
need. The French government does not explicitly guarantee HUS's
debt, but Fitch
assumes that the State would have the willingness to provide
timely support in
case of need. By virtue of its status, the assets and
liabilities of HUS cannot
be liquidated or transferred to entities other than the French
State. Moreover,
as a PHE, the debt of HUS is included in social security debt,
which is
accounted as general government debt under the Maastricht
Treaty.
HUS's Director is appointed by a presidential decree. HUS is
subject to a plan
to return to a balanced budget (PRE) over 2014-2020, implying
tight annual
monitoring by a regional health agency (ARS) while new
borrowings are subject to
approval by ARS. Fitch believes that the State's strong
financial supervision
through ARS of HUS's multi-year funding and revenue and
expenditure helps keep
the budget in check.
HUS performs an essential public service through its provision
of healthcare
services, medical teaching and research, and represents 33% of
the supply of
hospital care in a 50km radius of its geographical area, while
its private
clinics represent another 8%. HUS's revenues are highly
dependent on the State's
decisions on tariff-setting and on general grants to finance
HUS's public health
responsibilities.
Fitch expects HUS to achieve its gross margin target (without
subsidies) of 8.9%
in 2019 (compared with 4.3% expected at end-2016) while
returning to a balanced
main budget, following efficiency measures. At end-2016, Fitch
expects HUS's
gross self-financing capacity (SFC; EUR22.8m) to be sufficient
to cover debt
repayment (EUR20.9m). This will represent an improvement on
2015, when a
significant debt burden resulted in HUS's financial metrics
being in line only
with 'BBB' rated peers.
HUS will face significant investment needs of EUR187m over
2016-2018, compared
with EUR40.9m at end-2015, which will mostly be self-funded, due
to an expected
improvement in budgetary performance and asset disposals. HUS's
debt repayment
should represent 40% of estimated cash flow from operations
(CFO) in 2019. HUS's
long-term debt is estimated at EUR425m in 2019, down from an
expected EUR454m at
end-2016.
As with other PHEs, HUS's liquidity is tightly controlled and
monitored monthly
by the State through regional committees. For July 2016,
day-to-day liquidity
shortfalls are covered by liquidity lines totalling EUR22m that
are available
until November 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of HUS could result from a significant weakening of
budgetary and
financial support from the State, or adverse changes to its
liquidity back-stop
provided by the French State. An adverse change to HUS's status
could also
result in a downgrade, although Fitch considers such a change
unlikely at
present. Rating action on the French sovereign would also lead
to a
corresponding action on HUS.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009111
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.