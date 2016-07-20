(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MARC
Finance Ltd.'s
Series M584 repackaged notes as shown below. The Rating Outlook
is Positive. The
notes are backed by single-name collateral securities with a
currency swap.
JPY5bn Series M584 repackaged notes due 2018 affirmed at
'BBB+sf'; Outlook
Positive
as of 19 July 2016
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the first-to-default risk associated with
the two
risk-presenting entities in this transaction. The referenced
risks are related
to the collateral; a subordinated bond (A-); and the swap
counterparty, BNP
Paribas (A+/Stable), London branch.
The notes' rating has been affirmed as there have been no
changes in the
Long-Term IDR of the swap counterparty or the ratings of the
collateral
securities since the previous rating action in July 2015. The
Positive Outlook
reflects Fitch's view that the creditworthiness of the
collateral securities is
likely to be upgraded over the medium term if current trends
persist.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to rating migration of the
two
risk-presenting entities. Based on the applicable criteria, a
one-notch
downgrade of the collateral securities would result in a
one-notch downgrade of
the notes, while a one-notch downgrade of the swap counterparty
would not affect
the ratings on the notes. A one-notch upgrade of either party
would lead to a
one-notch upgrade of the notes. This sensitivity only describes
the
matrix-implied rating impact, and it should not be used as an
indicator of
possible future performance.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third-party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
The collateral securities and the swap counterparty are rated by
Fitch. Fitch
has relied on the practices of the relevant Fitch groups to
assess the
collateral and entity information.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the collateral information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+81 3 3288 2692
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 102-0083
Committee Chairperson
Alison Ho
Senior Director
+852 2263 9937
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Sources of Information:
The source of information used to assess this rating was BNP
Paribas Securities
(Japan) Limited.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.