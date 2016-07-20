(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ameriabank's (Ameria) USD15m issue of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes a final Long-term rating of 'B+' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The bonds mature in July 2018 and have a coupon rate of 6.75% per annum. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior debt rating of Ameria is aligned with the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+', as it represents direct, unsecured and unconditional obligation of the bank. The issue's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects for noteholders in case of default. Ameria's Long-Term IDR of 'B+', which has a Stable Outlook, reflects the high dollarisation and concentration of Ameria's balance sheet, and the bank's recent rapid credit growth in Armenia's fairly high-risk environment. It also factors in the bank's reasonable financial metrics, albeit under moderate pressure from a challenging operating environment, solid loss absorption capacity, adequate liquidity buffer and strong domestic franchise. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to Ameria's Long-Term IDR would impact the issue's rating. Ameria's credit metrics are highly reliant on the performance of the economy and stability of the local currency. Deterioration in the domestic economy, resulting in the marked weakening of the bank's asset quality or capitalisation, without sufficient support being provided by the bank's shareholders, may result in a rating downgrade. Improvement of the country's economic prospects would be supportive of bank's credit profile, although an upgrade is unlikely in the medium-term. Contacts: Primary Analyst Alyona Plakhova Associate Director +7 495 956 24 09 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Ilya Sarzhin Analyst +7 495 956 9983 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009174 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.