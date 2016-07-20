(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ameriabank's
(Ameria) USD15m
issue of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes a final Long-term
rating of 'B+' and
a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The bonds mature in July 2018 and
have a coupon rate
of 6.75% per annum.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior debt rating of Ameria is aligned with the bank's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+', as it represents direct, unsecured
and
unconditional obligation of the bank. The issue's Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'
reflects average recovery prospects for noteholders in case of
default.
Ameria's Long-Term IDR of 'B+', which has a Stable Outlook,
reflects the high
dollarisation and concentration of Ameria's balance sheet, and
the bank's recent
rapid credit growth in Armenia's fairly high-risk environment.
It also factors
in the bank's reasonable financial metrics, albeit under
moderate pressure from
a challenging operating environment, solid loss absorption
capacity, adequate
liquidity buffer and strong domestic franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to Ameria's Long-Term IDR would impact the issue's
rating. Ameria's
credit metrics are highly reliant on the performance of the
economy and
stability of the local currency. Deterioration in the domestic
economy,
resulting in the marked weakening of the bank's asset quality or
capitalisation,
without sufficient support being provided by the bank's
shareholders, may result
in a rating downgrade. Improvement of the country's economic
prospects would be
supportive of bank's credit profile, although an upgrade is
unlikely in the
medium-term.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 24 09
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Sarzhin
Analyst
+7 495 956 9983
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009174
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
