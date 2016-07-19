(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Berkshire
Hathaway Inc.'s
(NYSE: BRK) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and senior
unsecured debt at
'A+'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the 'AA+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings on BRK's key insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A
complete list of ratings and rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings on BRK continue to be supported by its diverse
sources of
earnings with a history of solid profitability. Financial
flexibility and
liquidity are key rating attributes and Fitch maintains a
favorable view of
BRK's access to capital markets and large holdings of cash and
equivalents.
BRK's insurance operations continue to be a key area of earnings
and expertise
within BRK and are typified by a large market position, size and
scale,
consistent underwriting profits and extremely strong
capitalization.
Balanced against these strengths are increasing debt levels,
declining interest
coverage and general earnings volatility risk given BRK's
material exposures to
equity markets, insured natural catastrophes and asbestos and
environmental
retroactive reinsurance. BRK's acquisition strategy brings
additional risks
including potential earnings volatility and increased financial
leverage.
BRK reported net income of $5.6 billion for the first quarter of
2016 or an 8.7%
annualized return on equity, up modestly from $5.2 billion and
8.6% in the
comparable period of 2015. The bottom line result masked
weakness in earnings
from both insurance operations and Burlington Northern and Santa
Fe (BNSF).
The insurance operations accounted for a little more than
one-quarter of BRK's
$5.7 billion in pre-tax earnings allocated to operating
segments, which was the
largest contributor along with manufacturing through the first
quarter of 2016.
Growth in earnings from the manufacturing segment reflects the
acquisition of
Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC).
BRK's insurance group reported $1.5 billion in earnings before
tax in the first
quarter of 2016, down from $1.8 billion in the comparable period
in 2015.
Worsening trends in BRK's property/casualty reinsurance business
were primarily
responsible for deteriorating profitability in BRK's insurance
segment.
Pre-tax earnings from BNSF railroad operations deteriorated
during the first
quarter of 2016 to $1.3 billion, down from $1.7 billion in the
comparable
quarter of 2015 due to declines in unit volume. Fitch expects
BNSF's
profitability for the remainder of 2015 to be squeezed by lower
freight volumes
attributable to a softening demand for energy related products
such as oil and
coal that will be partially offset by reduced plans for capital
expenditures.
BRK's GAAP basis earnings will continue to be exposed to
accounting earnings
volatility given the large notional values and long duration of
BRK's
outstanding derivative contracts. Additionally, Fitch believes
that BRK's
earnings will be exposed to potential volatility from the
company's reinsurance
businesses and its exposure to catastrophe-related losses as
well as the
company's large equity investment portfolio.
BRK maintained excellent financial flexibility despite a decline
in cash and
equivalents to $58 billion at March 31, 2016 from $71 billion at
year-end 2015
following the acquisition of PCC and additional investments in
various common
stocks. At March 31, 2016, BRK's subsidiaries in aggregate had
approximately
$9.2 billion in available capacity under lines of credit and
commercial paper
with $4.4 billion related to BHE and its subsidiaries.
BRK's consolidated financial leverage ratio (FLR) was 28.0% as
of March 31,
2016, up from 24.6% at year-end 2015 following the PCC
acquisition. The
consolidated FLR includes $58 billion of debt attributable to
BRK's Railroad,
Utilities and Energy business. Fitch expects these major
non-insurance
businesses will service their own debt.
An alternate calculation of BRK's financial leverage ratio,
using holding
company debt and debt issued by the finance operations and
guaranteed by BRK,
was 20.5% at March 31, 2016. The agency views BRK's ability to
fund finance
operations at a low cost as an important competitive advantage
for the finance
operations and also notes that much of the finance company debt
is guaranteed by
BRK.
Consolidated interest coverage for the first three months of
2016 was 5.6x,
excluding the impact from realized investment gains and
derivative gains, which
is down from 8.0x for the full year 2015 and below Fitch's
expectations of 12x
for companies at BRK's rating level. An alternate calculation of
interest
coverage, excluding railroad, utilities and energy, was 8.3x
during the first
three months of 2016. The deterioration in the interest coverage
ratio is
attributable to additional debt from the PCC acquisition.
Following the acquisition of PCC, BRK is approaching Fitch's
tolerances on
financial leverage and interest coverage. Consequently, another
material
acquisition similarly or more aggressively financed than the PCC
acquisition
would place downward pressure on BRK's ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include:
--Deterioration in the credit quality of key insurance
subsidiaries (National
Indemnity, GenRe, and GEICO) that is no longer consistent with
the current 'AA+'
rating. Measures of credit quality include Fitch's judgment of
capitalization, a
total financing and commitments ratio greater than 1.5x, net
leverage (excluding
affiliated investments) over 3.5x or a sharp and persistent
reduction in
underwriting profits.
--A consolidated run-rate debt-to-total capital ratio that
exceeds 30% or a
run-rate debt-to-total capital ratio from the holding company,
insurance and
finance operations (including debt issued or guaranteed by the
holding company)
that exceeds 25%.
--Material increases in leveraged equity market exposure such as
its equity
index put derivative portfolio.
--Acquisitions or other actions that reduce outstanding cash
below $10 billion
or approximately 5x consolidated interest expense.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A commitment to lower debt-to-tangible capital ratios
attributed to the
holding company, insurance and finance operations. Fitch
believes that this
would likely require the scaling back of the finance operations.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-';
--$750 million 2.20% senior notes due August 2016 at 'A+';
--$1.1 billion 1.9% senior notes due January 2017 at 'A+';
--$800 million 1.55% senior notes due February 2018 at 'A+';
--$750 million 2.1% senior notes due August 2019 at 'A+';
--EUR1.0 billion 0.500% senior notes due March 2020 at 'A+';
--$1.0 billion 2.2% senior notes due March 2021 at 'A+';
--$500 million 3.75% senior notes due August 2021 at 'A+';
--$600 million 3.40% senior notes due January 2022 at 'A+'
--EUR750 million 0.75% senior notes due March 2023 at 'A+';
--$2.0 billion 2.75% senior notes due March 2023 at 'A+';
--$500 million 3.0% senior notes due February 2023 at 'A+';
--EUR1.0 billion 1.3% senior notes due March 2024 at 'A+';
--$2.5 billion 3.125% senior notes due March 2026 at 'A+';
--EUR1.25 billion 1.125% senior notes due March 2027 at 'A+';
--EUR750 million 2.150% senior notes due March 2028 at 'A+';
--EUR1 billion 1.625% senior notes due March 2035 at 'A+';
--$1 billion 4.5% senior notes due February 2043 at 'A+'.
Berkshire Hathaway Finance Corporation (BHFC)
--IDR at 'AA-';
--$1 billion 0.95% senior notes due August 2016 at 'A+';
--$400 million floating rate senior notes due January 2017 at
'A+';
--$650 million floating rate senior notes due January 2017 at
'A+';
--$1,350 million 1.6% senior notes due May 2017 at 'A+';
--$400 million floating rate senior notes due August 2017 at
'A+';
--$600 million floating rate senior notes due January 2018 at
'A+';
--$750 million 1.45% senior notes due March 2018 at 'A+';
--$1.0 billion floating rate senior notes due March 2018 at
'A+';
--$1.25 billion 5.4% notes due May 2018 at 'A+';
--$500 million 2.0% senior notes due August 2018 at 'A+'
--$500 million 1.3% senior notes due May 2018 at 'A+';
--$1.25 billion 1.7% senior notes due March 2019 at 'A+';
--$500 million floating rate senior notes due March 2019 at
'A+';
--$550 million 2.9% senior notes due October 2020 at 'A+';
--$750 million 4.25% senior notes due January 2021 at 'A+';
--$775 million 3.0% senior notes due May 2022 at 'A+';
--$750 million 5.750% senior notes due January 2040 at 'A+';
--$725 million 4.4% senior notes due May 2042 at 'A+';
--$500 million 4.3% senior notes due May 2043 at 'A+'.
GEICO Corporation
--IDR at 'AA-';
--$150 million 7.4% senior notes due July 15, 2023 at 'A+'.
General Re Corporation
--IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch affirmed the following insurance subsidiaries that carry
an 'AA+' Insurer
Financial Strength:
--Government Employees Insurance Company;
--General Reinsurance Corporation;
--General Star Indemnity Company;
--General Star National Insurance Company;
--Genesis Insurance Company;
--National Indemnity Company;
--Columbia Insurance Company;
--National Fire and Marine Insurance Company;
--National Liability and Fire Insurance Company;
--National Indemnity Company of the South;
--National Indemnity Company of Mid-America;
--Wesco Financial Insurance Company.
