(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey's
Burgan Bank A.S.
(BBT) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB' and
Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the
Long-Term IDRs are
Stable. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and National Rating are driven by potential
support from Burgan
Bank Kuwait (BBK; A+/Stable). Fitch believes there is a high
probability BBT
would receive support from its parent in case of need based on
its majority
ownership by, integration with, and strategic importance to its
parent as well
as common branding.
BBT's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is constrained by Turkey's
'BBB' Country
Ceiling. Its 'BBB+' Long-Term Local Currency IDR also takes into
account Turkish
country risks. The Stable Outlook on the bank's Long-Term IDRs
and National
Rating mirrors that on the Turkish sovereign.
BBK's own ratings are driven by Fitch's expectation of a very
high probability
of support from the Kuwaiti authorities should it be required.
Fitch believes
that support for BBT from the Kuwaiti government would flow
through to BBK in
case of need.
VR
BBT's Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+' reflects the bank's recent
rapid loan growth
and high levels of foreign currency lending, due to a corporate
and commercial
focus, which results in the bank's high risk appetite. The VR
also reflects the
bank's limited franchise. BBT accounted for a moderate 0.5%-0.6%
of sector
assets, loans and deposits at end-Q116.
However, the VR is supported by BBT's reasonable asset quality
to date and the
benefits of ongoing ordinary funding and capital support from
BBK. Since its
acquisition by BBK, BBT has shifted its strategy to offering
primarily banking
services to corporate and commercial customers in Turkey.
Non-performing loans (overdue by 90 days or more) were equal to
a low 2.8% of
gross loans at end-1Q16, which compares well with BBT's peer and
sector
averages. However, recent rapid loan growth (notwithstanding a
slower pace in
Q116) means that asset quality problems could increase as the
loan book seasons,
in Fitch's view.
The bank's high share of foreign currency loans (end-1Q16: 62%
of total
performing loans) heightens credit risk in case of TRY
depreciation. FC loans
consist mainly of long-term exposures, often to weakly hedged
borrowers,
including some companies in vulnerable sectors such as tourism.
Reserve coverage of impaired loans (57% at end-Q116) is low
compared with the
sector average (75%), which management attributes to a focus on
collateralised
commercial and corporate lending.
Fitch also views BBT's Fitch Core Capital ratio of 8.8% at
end-1Q16 as low for
the bank's risk profile and relative to peers. However, its
total regulatory
capital ratio of 17% at end-1Q16, which is underpinned by
significant
subordinated debt provided by BBK, is much stronger and exceeds
sector and peer
averages. BBK has injected both equity and subordinated debt to
support BBT's
growth, and further capital support is likely to be required
given BBT's still
weak internal capital generation (1Q16: 2.5%) and further
budgeted loan growth.
BBK is willing to provide such support, in Fitch's view,
including through the
conversion of subordinated debt into equity. An equity injection
of TRY150m is
projected for 2018.
BBT's gross loans/deposits ratio (end-1Q16: 145%) is high in
absolute terms and
compared with the sector average (123%), reflecting high
reliance on wholesale
funding (end-1Q16: 38% of liabilities, albeit down from 49% at
end-2013).
However, 51% of wholesale funding is sourced from BBK in the
form of senior and
subordinated debt, which reduces refinancing risk. The bank's
modest liquidity
coverage ratio (73% at end-1Q16, only slightly above the
regulatory minimum of
70%) also reflects reliance on liquidity support from BBK in
case of need.
Performance is weak with the bank reporting a return on equity
(ROE) of 2.5% in
1Q16 (2015: 5.3%). This reflects the bank's small size and
growth phase as it
invests in the development of its franchise without seeing a
corresponding
increase in revenues. The cost/income ratio (1Q16: 69%) should
improve as
investments start to pay off. However, rapid loan growth could
result in higher
loan impairment charges as loans season, particularly given the
bank's high
level of FC-denominated loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A multi-notch downgrade of BBK's Long-Term IDRs, reflecting a
weakening of the
parent bank's ability to provide support, or a weakening in
BBK's propensity to
support its subsidiary, could result in a downgrade of BBT's
IDRs.
A downgrade of Turkey's sovereign rating and downward revision
of the Country
Ceiling would result in a downgrade of BBK's IDRs. Conversely,
an upgrade of the
IDRs would be contingent on a Turkish sovereign upgrade and an
upward revision
of the Country Ceiling.
The attempted coup in Turkey and the authorities' reaction
highlighted political
risks to the country's sovereign credit profile. Whether this
translates into
sovereign rating pressure, and hence also pressure on the
Country Ceiling, will
depend on the extent to which the government's reaction deepens
political
divisions and weakens institutional independence. This could
undermine policy
coherence and heighten the risk of external financing stresses
materialising.
Improvement in the bank's franchise without a corresponding
sharp increase in
risk appetite or weakening of underwriting standards, or a
strengthening of the
bank's core capital adequacy, could result in upside for the VR.
An increase in
profitability would also be credit-positive.
The VR could be downgraded in case of further weakening of the
bank's core
capital ratios due to rapid growth or significant deterioration
in asset
quality, which in turn erodes profitability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Burgan Bank A.S.
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: assigned at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: assigned at 'F2'
Viability Rating:
assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating: assigned at '2'
National Long-Term Rating: Assigned at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ahmet Kilinc
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1272
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 9569901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Relevant Committee Date: 30 June 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009154
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.