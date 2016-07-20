(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 20 (Fitch) The FASB's new standard on accounting
for credit
losses on financial instruments will affect US banks' reserving
practices, says
Fitch Ratings. However, it will be manageable as banks have
adequate time to
prepare for implementation.
The new standard will require institutions to estimate credit
losses for loans
and debt instruments, financial guarantees and noncancellable
loan commitments
and disclose credit quality indicators by vintage year.
Forward-looking reserves
and enhanced disclosures will be helpful to analysts, although
there may be some
unintended consequences.
Fitch expects the transition to current expected credit loss
(CECL) model will,
in aggregate, result in higher reserves for credit losses than
under the current
"incurred loss" model. The transitional adjustment will be
applied to the
beginning balance of retained earnings at adoption in 2020 (or
2019 for early
adopters), bypassing earnings.
If CECL were implemented today, we estimate loan loss reserves
would increase by
$50 billion to $100 billion, which would translate into a
25bps-50bps hit
to tangible common equity ratios across the US banking system in
aggregate.
Fitch's analysis used simplifying assumptions and focused on
loan portfolios and
loan commitments, and excluded securities and financial
guarantees. We used
regulatory data, historical average loss rates by asset type and
Fitch's
assumptions of expected loan lives and credit conversion
factors. This is not
meant to be construed as a technical application of the
standard.
Aggregate data masks individual outliers and some banks will be
better
positioned than others. Our estimates do not consider potential
future changes
from evolving regulation, macroeconomic conditions,
technological disruptions
and lenders' behavioral motivations. The day-one impact on
individual
institutions will vary based on reserving practices, loan type,
economic
assumptions, credit quality and tenor. Much will depend on the
economy and
expectations at implementation.
Changes to systems and processes to estimate credit losses may
be required. The
standard does not specify a method for calculating expected
credit losses, and
the level of data robustness that auditors will deem sufficient
is unclear.
Auditors may have concerns over auditing economic assumptions
and management
judgment used in CECL estimates. We believe the transition will
be operationally
simpler for advanced approach banks with robust data warehouses
to leverage.
Expected loss estimates will be more sensitive to management's
judgment under
CECL models as it generally covers a longer time horizon and
sudden changes in
economic conditions will create earnings volatility. The new
rule could
incentivize banks to originate loans earlier in a reporting
period, as full
provisions are taken upon origination while the interest is
recognized in
earnings over the life of the loan. Banks may be less inclined
to offer
noncancellable loan commitments or raise costs of commitments as
reserves must
be recorded up front. Unused credit card lines and home equity
lines of credit,
which Fitch estimates to be $3.8 trillion at year-end 2015, are
excluded as
these are deemed unconditionally cancellable.
The change to a CECL model will require banks to estimate credit
losses over the
life of certain financial assets using economic forecasts and
historical data.
Allowances must be recorded in the same period instruments are
originated or
purchased. Today, banks estimate credit losses over a shorter
horizon and only
when losses are deemed "probable". This represents a timing
difference of when
reserves are established; however, actual credit losses realized
will remain the
same.
The International Accounting Standards Board released a similar
standard, IFRS
9, although there are important differences between the two
standards which will
inhibit comparability. The IFRS 9 model is operationally more
complex but
provisions will be lower (all else equal) than under CECL.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0771
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Michael Shepherd, CPA
Analyst
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-9138
Cynthia Chan
Head of Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Accounting and Financial Reporting 2016 Global Outlook
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.