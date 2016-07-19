(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s (GS) second
quarter 2016
(2Q16) earnings were better relative to the sequential quarter
and year-ago
quarters due to broad based improvements across most of the
company's
businesses, according to Fitch Ratings.
GS's overall annualized return on average equity (ROE) was 8.7%
in 2Q16, up from
6.4% in the sequential quarter and 4.8% in the year-ago quarter,
which did
include a $1.45 billion litigation charge. Fitch notes that this
quarter's
results also benefited from a more favorable tax rate this
quarter due to some
one-time tax benefits.
While this quarter's results were an improvement, GS's ROE
remains below the
company's long-term average as well as Fitch's estimate of GS's
cost of equity
assumption of between 10% to 12%.
This quarter's results were generally in-line with peer banks
that have reported
thus far. Most have benefited from greater trading volatility,
particularly
within the Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC)
businesses. Despite
challenges in FICC over the last year, each firm's results did
benefit from
favorable quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year comparisons.
Net revenue in GS's FICC segment increased 16% from the
sequential quarter and
20% from the year-ago quarter due to higher net revenues in
currencies and
credit products amid increased volatility over the course of the
quarter. The
affirmative BREXIT vote towards the end of the quarter likely
helped boost
currency trading results.
GS's equities net trading revenue was more mixed. Equities net
trading revenue
was up 25% from the sequential quarter, which was more
challenging, but down 25%
from the year-ago quarter. This decline was due to lower net
revenue from cash
products and derivatives in Asia. Commissions and fees in the
equities business
were down 15% relative to the sequential quarter and 3% relative
to the year-ago
quarter. Securities services net revenues, which are primarily
comprised of GS's
prime brokerage business, had slight net revenue declines of 2%
relative to 1Q16
and 5% relative to 2Q15.
Investment banking net revenue was also mixed improving 22%
relative to the
sequential quarter but down 11% relative to the year-ago
quarter. A highlight
for GS was improved debt underwriting net revenue which was 42%
higher relative
to the sequential quarter, and up 20% relative to the year-ago
quarter.
Growing net revenue in debt underwriting has been a focus for GS
over the last
couple of years, and Fitch believes this quarter's results are
indicative of the
firm's strategy gaining further traction. The debt underwriting
results were
higher due to increased asset-backed activity and to a lesser
extent more
leveraged finance issuance.
Despite good markets and continued fund flows pushing GS's
overall Assets Under
Supervision (AUS) up to $1.3 trillion, net revenue in the
Investment Management
segment was up only 1% relative to the sequential quarter and
down 18% relative
to the year ago quarter both due to lower incentive fees.
Incentive fees for GS
tend to be market dependent, so they can cause some volatility
in GS's overall
investment management net revenue.
GS noted it will be launching its consumer lending platform in
the fall of 2016.
Fitch expects that initially it will be a more nascent part of
GS's overall
suite of businesses.
GS continued to actively control expenses during the quarter.
The compensation
ratio in 2Q16 was 42%, unchanged from 1Q16. The company has
reduced headcount
over the first part of the year, with total employees declining
5% relative to
1Q16. GS believes these efforts will result in $700 million of
annual run-rate
savings going forward.
In Fitch's view, GS's capital ratios and liquidity metrics
remain consistent
with the rating category (Viability Rating of 'a') given the
agency's assessment
of the inherent cyclicality of GS's business model.
The company's transitionally phased-in Basel III Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio
under the advanced approach (GS's binding constraint) was 12.2%,
and under the
standardized approach was 13.7% at 2Q16.
GS's fully phased-in enhanced supplementary leverage ratio (SLR)
was up to 6.1%
at the end of 2Q16 compared to 6.0% at 1Q16.
Additionally, GS's Global Core Liquid Assets was $211 billion at
the end of
2Q16, or 23.5% of total assets, compared to $196 billion at
1Q16, or 22.3% of
total assets. Fitch notes that the balance sheet did grow
modestly to $897
billion of total assets at 2Q16, up from $878 billion at 1Q16
primarily due to
the GE deposit acquisition completed in 2Q16.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1872
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.