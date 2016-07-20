(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Qatar
National Bank's (QNB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with a Stable
Outlook. At the
same time the agency has downgraded QNB's Viability Rating (VR)
to 'a-' from 'a'
and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following the
completion of
QNB's acquisition of Finansbank (BBB/Stable/bbb-). A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The VR downgrade primarily reflects Fitch's view that the
acquisition will
increase QNB's risk profile, weaken capitalisation and introduce
some volatility
to its earnings and profitability. Finansbank is a fairly
well-capitalised and
profitable bank, but the Turkish operating environment is
significantly weaker
and more volatile than that of QNB's home market in Qatar.
However, QNB has a
good record of integrating and managing subsidiaries in weaker
operating
environments. In addition, the agency considers that Turkey
could be an
opportunity for diversifying QNB's franchise in the longer term,
an opportunity
that is not available in QNB's fairly small undiversified
domestic economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
QNB's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
expectation of support from the Qatari authorities for domestic
banks in case of
need. This reflects Qatar's strong ability to support its banks,
as indicated by
its rating (AA/Stable), combined with Fitch's belief that there
would be a
strong willingness to do so. The latter is based on a history of
sovereign
support.
The government has demonstrated a strong commitment to its banks
and key
public-sector companies, and we expect this to continue despite
the effects of
lower oil prices. The sovereign's capacity to support the
banking system is
sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and revenues, mostly
from its
hydrocarbon production.
Fitch does not believe that franchise or level of government
ownership should
necessarily lead to a difference in banks' SRFs in the case of
Qatar. We believe
that there is an extremely high probability that all rated
Qatari banks would
receive support should they require it, irrespective of
franchise and ownership.
However, Fitch makes a distinction between QNB's SRF of 'AA-'
and that of the
other banks in Qatar (A+), as a result of its status as the
flagship bank in the
sector, its role in the Qatari banking sector and close business
links with the
state.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Outlook on the Qatari sovereign.
VR
QNB's VR reflects its dominant franchise in Qatar, close links
to the Qatari
government, strong funding profile with sound liquidity and
track record of
strong and stable earnings. Capitalisation has weakened,
although QNB raised
QAR10bn of additional Tier 1 capital in 2Q16 to maintain its
capital ratio above
14% following the Finansbank acquisition. The bank's Tier 1
ratio was 14.2% at
end-June 2016. We consider the bank's efficiency in bolstering
capital prior to
completion of the acquisition and the amount of Tier 1 capital
raised to be a
good indicator of management's ability to mitigate some of the
risks of this
acquisition. Liquidity remains sound despite tightening
liquidity in the Qatari
market generally.
QNB's profitability is stronger than that of most of its peers.
However, Fitch
considers that Finansbank will add volatility to QNB's
profitability. The bank's
risk appetite is fairly conservative although rapid growth in
Turkey and/or
further expansion into higher-risk markets would indicate a
higher risk appetite
and could pressure the VR. High loan and deposit concentrations,
which would
otherwise constrain the rating, are mitigated by QNB's largest
borrowers and
depositors being primarily lower-risk Qatari government-related
entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
Qatari authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely
support to the
banking sector. At present, Fitch considers the likelihood of
any change to be
small.
VR
QNB's VR is sensitive to its growth strategy in Turkey and other
weaker
operating environments. Rapid growth in lower-rated markets that
would weaken
the bank's risk profile could put pressure on the VR in the
longer term. Capital
weakening or significant asset quality deterioration in the
bank's domestic
market could also pressure the VR, but we view this as less
likely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'; RWN removed
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
