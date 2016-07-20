(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, July 20 (Fitch) India's decision - announced
on 19 July 2016 -
to inject INR229bn (USD3.4bn) of capital into 13 public sector
banks, including
Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Bank of India, is
supportive of
the credit profiles of these lenders, says Fitch Ratings. That
said, this step -
on its own - is unlikely to address the pressures on the system
driven by
economic growth in light of the significant asset quality
pressures and weak
profitability prospects of these banks. Fitch estimates Indian
banks will need
USD90bn in total additional capital - most of which will be
accounted for by the
public banks - to meet Basel III requirements by 2019.
The 19 July capital plan frontloads a significant part of the
INR250bn
(USD3.7bn) in fresh equity capital that had been budgeted by the
government for
public sector banks this fiscal year (ending 31 March 2017).
Banks other than
the 13 in the announcement will need to source additional
capital.
Fitch believes pressures on public bank credit profiles will
remain, and more
capital than the INR700bn (USD10.4bn) earmarked through to FYE19
will be needed
from the government to restore market confidence and position
the sector for
long-term growth. Losses at public-sector banks in the second
half of the fiscal
year ending March 2016 were double the government's capital
injection in FY16,
and eroded the equivalent of nearly 15% of end-FY15 capital.
This caused
loan-book contraction at many public banks, which brought
sector-wide credit
growth to below 10% in FYE16, the lowest increase in a decade.
Earlier this month, Fitch revised the sector outlook for Indian
banks to
negative from stable in part due to the rapid accumulation of
stressed assets
that have outpaced capital replenishment. The negative outlook
indicates that
bank credit profiles will remain under pressure unless addressed
through
significant capital injections. Fitch maintains that, while NPLs
are near a
peak, asset quality could deteriorate further through the next
18 months,
exacerbated by public sector banks exposure to stressed sectors,
the challenging
resolution process for stressed assets and delayed recognition
of problem loans
by banks.
Weak earnings linked to low loan growth and high credit costs
will add to these
challenges, and continue to make it difficult for public sector
banks to access
additional capital from sources other than the government.
Challenges with
market access could add to the risks that the government will
need to be the
main source of new equity capital to these banks. The market
currently values
almost all of the listed public banks at well below book value.
Without improved
market access or further additional capital from the government,
pressures on
public banks' viability ratings will remain, and continue to act
as a key driver
for Fitch's sector outlook.
