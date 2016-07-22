(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' to CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (CIMBT; AA-(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) short-term debenture programme of THB34bn. This programme will replace CIMBT's existing THB34bn short-term debenture programme, which expires on 29 July 2016. Debentures issued under the programme will have a maturity of no more than 270 days, and can be issued in separate tranches. Proceeds will be used for its banking businesses. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme is rated at the same level as CIMBT's National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' as the issuance under the programme will constitute direct unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank. The National Ratings of CIMBT reflect Fitch's view of a high probability that the bank would receive extraordinary support from its Malaysia-based parent, CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB), if required. Fitch sees CIMBT as a strategically important subsidiary of CIMB - based on the latter's near-full ownership (93.7%) of the Thai bank, their name sharing, strong integration and evidence of operational and financial support. RATING SENSITIVITIES The National Short-Term Rating on CIMBT's programme is the highest on the national scale and, hence, no rating upside is possible. CIMBT's National Ratings are support-driven. Therefore, material changes in the credit profile at CIMB are likely to have a similar effect on the National Ratings of CIMBT. An indication of material weakening of CIMB's propensity to provide extraordinary support to CIMBT could result in a downgrade of the National Ratings. For example, this could result from a significant reduction in ownership or level of commitment to provide financial support. However, Fitch does not view this as likely in the near term. Other ratings of CIMBT are unaffected and are as follows: CIMBT: - National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(tha)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)' - National Short-Term Ratings on short-term debt programme at 'F1+(tha)' - National Long-Term Rating on subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2) at 'A+(tha)' Contact: Primary Analyst Patchara Sarayudh Director +662 108 0152 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Jackerin Jeeradit Associate Director +662 108 0163 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 February 2016 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15 July 2016 (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria -- Effective 4/28/2015 to 7/15/2016 (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.