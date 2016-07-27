(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Belarusian Republican
Unitary Insurance Company's (Belgosstrakh) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Outlook mirror Belarus's 'B-'/Stable Local
Currency Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and reflect the insurer's 100% state
ownership. The
rating also reflects the presence of guarantees for insurance
liabilities under
compulsory lines, the insurer's leading market position in a
number of segments,
its sustainable profit generation, adequate capital position,
and the fairly low
quality of its investment portfolio.
Belarus redenominated its currency on a scale of 10000:1 on 1
July 2016. This
does not have any implications for Belgosstrakh's rating.
Belgosstrakh continues to demonstrate a solid operating
performance, with net
income of BYR75m (BYR751bn), up from BYR64m (BYR643bn) in 2014.
The improvement
was mainly achieved through a stronger investment result and
one-off FX gains on
investments. The underwriting result was also positive, but
somewhat weaker than
in 2014, with the combined ratio worsening to 95% in 2015 from
89% in 2014
driven by an increased loss ratio. In 3M16 the insurer reported
net income of
BYR20m (BYR203bn), a moderate improvement from BYR18m (BYR183bn)
in 3M15, which
reflected similar trends in the underwriting profitability,
investment yield and
FX gains to those in 2015.
Belgosstrakh has a market-leading positon as the exclusive
provider of a number
of compulsory lines, including state-guaranteed employers'
liability,
homeowners' property, agricultural insurance and a number of
other more minor
lines. The Belarusian state has established strong support for
Belgosstrakh in
its legal framework, including direct guarantees on policyholder
obligations and
significant capital injections in previous years.
Based on Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model, the insurer
is adequately
capitalised for its rating. Belgosstrakh has an exceptionally
strong nominal
level of capital relative to its current business volume level.
Its Solvency
I-like statutory ratio at end-3M16 was 13x.
Belgosstrakh's investment portfolio is of relatively low
quality, reflecting the
credit quality of bank deposits, which is constrained by
sovereign risks and the
presence of significant concentrations by issuer. The investment
profile is
attributable to the narrowness of the local investment market
and strict
regulation of the insurer's investment policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Belarus's Local Currency Long-Term IDR is likely
to lead to a
corresponding change in the insurer's IFS rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009522
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.