CHICAGO, July 21 (Fitch) Morgan Stanley's (MS) second quarter
2016 (2Q16)
earnings improved and grew 35% from the sequential quarter, but
were down 14%
from the year-ago quarter, which was somewhat strong, according
to Fitch
Ratings. This earnings improvement was largely due to better
trading results
amid a more favorable market environment.
The company's reported return on average equity (ROE) was 8.3%
in 2Q16, up from
6.2% in the sequential quarter, but down from 9.9% in the
year-ago quarter.
While the ROE improvement relative to the sequential period is
good, Fitch also
notes that these returns remain below MS's long-term targets as
well as Fitch's
estimate of the company's cost of equity of between 10% to 12%.
This quarter's results generally are in line with peer banks
that have reported
thus far, as all have benefited from improved market conditions
for trading
activity within their Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities
divisions.
Net revenue in MS's Fixed Income and Commodities segment
increased 49% from the
sequential quarter and was down only 6% from the year-ago
quarter, which notably
still include the results from MS's oil merchanting business
which was sold in
late 2015. Improvement in this segment has been a focus more of
MS over the
last year, as the company had change leadership in this group
and implemented
efficiency measures across this platform.
Equity trading net revenue for MS was more muted, increasing 4%
from the
sequential quarter, but declining 8% from the year-ago quarter
amid lower client
activity levels and weakness in Asia. These results in equity
trading are
largely consistent with peer institutions that have reported
thus far.
Investment banking (IB) net revenue benefited from favorable
comparisons to the
sequential quarter, increasing 12%, but was down relative to the
year-ago
quarter. The net revenue improvement relative to the sequential
quarter was
mixed as higher debt and underwriting net revenue more than
offset a decline in
advisory net revenue.
While in general the debt and equity underwriting environment in
2Q16 remains
muted, it has improved relative to a very challenging 1Q16.
Compared to the
year-ago quarter, advisory net revenue was up 17%, while debt
and equity
underwriting net revenue was down 35% and 46%, respectively.
MS's wealth management business continues to generate good and
stable earnings.
Net revenue in the wealth management segment was up 4% relative
to the
sequential quarter but down modestly by 2% relative to the year
ago quarter.
At the same time, the segment's pre-tax margin improved to
22.5%, up from 21% in
the sequential quarter. A portion of this margin improvement
was due to MS
holding the line on expenses, with the compensation and benefits
as a percentage
of net revenues (comp ratio) in wealth management decline to 56%
from 57% in
both the sequential and year-ago quarters.
MS's investment management segment continues to perform
satisfactorily despite
continuing to experience some modest overall net outflows from
its fund
platform. Nevertheless, the segment's pre-tax margin remains
good at 20% in
2Q16.
Fitch continues to note that MS's management is managing
expenses carefully.
The company's overall pre-tax margin was 28%, up from 22% in the
sequential
quarter, and unchanged from the year-ago quarter. While this
sequential
improvement was due to the better net revenue performance, MS
also reduced its
compensation ratio to 45% and its non-compensation ratio to 27%
in 2Q16, from
30% in the sequential quarter.
The company's strong capital and liquidity positions continue to
support its
ratings in Fitch's opinion. MS's fully phased-in Basel III
Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio under the advanced approaches improved to 15.8% in
2Q16 up from
14.5% in 1Q16, as MS continues to focus on reducing high density
risk weighted
assets (RWA).
MS's CET1 ratio is at the top end of peer group averages. Given
the company
received a conditional non-objection to its capital plan under
the annual
Comprehensive Capital Analysis & Review (CCAR) in late June
2016, Fitch would
expect MS to begin returning more capital to shareholders.
Under the capital plan MS increased its dividend by $0.05 per
quarter to $0.20
per quarter and plans to repurchase $3.5 billion of shares over
the next four
quarters beginning in the 3Q16. To address the conditional
non-objection, MS
will be required to submit an additional capital plan by the end
of 2016
addressing weaknesses identified in its capital planning
processes.
MS's 2Q16 fully phased-in Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio
improved to 6.1%
in 2Q16, up from 6.0% in the sequential quarter.
Liquidity was similarly strong with the company's Global
Liquidity Reserve (GLR)
down just slightly to $207 billion, or 25% of total assets
relative $211 billion
or 26% of total assets in the sequential quarter. MS's deposit
balances
seasonally declined to $153 billion in 2Q16, down from $158
billion in the
sequential quarter, but up from $139 billion in the year-ago
quarter.
