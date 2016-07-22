(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Lilly is facing a manageable patent expiry period, with
roughly 22% of total
sales at risk through 2018. Nearly half of those sales come from
biologics,
which generally experience relatively moderate sales decline
once their patents
expire.
--Fitch expects Lilly will return to top-line organic growth
during 2016-2018
with the annualizing of patent expiries and continued strength
in established
and new products.
--Fitch believes Lilly's late-stage pipeline, particularly
strong in treatments
for diabetes and cancer, offers the company numerous
opportunities to sustain
longer-term growth.
--Lilly's leaner cost structure, growth of patent-protected
products and new
product launches should pave the way for margin expansion in
2016 as sales
rebound.
--Fitch forecasts that Lilly will generate solid free cash flow
(FCF; cash flow
from operations minus capital expenditures and dividend
payments) in 2016.
--The rating incorporates moderate share repurchases, targeted
acquisitions and
incremental dividend increases through the forecast period.
Manageable Patent Expiry Risk: Lilly faces patent expiries for
Erbitux in
February 2016 (3% of firm sales), Effient in October 2017 (2% of
firm sales),
Strattera in May 2017 (4% of firm sales), Cialis in November
2017 (12% of firm
sales) and Forteo in December 2018 (7% of firm sales). However,
Erbitux and
Forteo are biologics, which generally lose sales to biosimilar
competition at a
much slower pace than small molecules (Cialis) do when
experiencing generic
competition. As such, Fitch views the company's patent expiry
risk as
manageable.
Lilly recently exited its significant patent expiry period which
essentially
began in 2014. Its largest selling drug, Cymbalta, lost U.S.
patent protection
in December 2013 and European patent protection in August 2014.
Cymbalta
accounted for roughly 24% of total company sales during 2013 and
accounted for
only 7% in 2015. Evista lost U.S. market exclusivity in March
2014 and now
accounts for approximately 1% of total firm revenues. To date,
no biosimilar
competition to Humalog has entered the market, despite its May
2013 patent
expiry.
Rebound With Patent-Protected Products: Fitch expects Lilly will
return to
top-line organic growth during 2016-2018, achieving annual sales
in excess of
$20 billion, including meaningful foreign exchange headwinds. In
our view,
currently marketed drugs including Cyramza (cancer), Trulicity
(diabetes), Taltz
(psoriasis), Jardiance (diabetes) and Tradjenta/Jandueto
(diabetes), in
aggregate, show reasonable intermediate-term growth potential.
Pipeline Underpins Long-Term Growth: Lilly has improved its
growth prospects for
the intermediate- to longer term, as it has been making
significant progress in
building its late-stage pipeline. The company has a number of
late-stage drug
candidates, and recently launched Basaglar (diabetes), Cyramza
(cancer),
Jardiance (diabetes), Portrazza (cancer), Trulicity (diabetes)
and Taltz
(psoriasis). Late-stage candidates include potential treatments
for cancer,
diabetes, lupus, depression, and rheumatoid arthritis. The
company has partnered
with Boehringer Ingelheim in its efforts to develop diabetes
medications as well
as evaluate therapy combinations in treating cancer.
Support for Margin Expansion: Lilly improved its EBITDA margin
to 26% during the
LTM ended March 31, 2016, versus 25.1% in the prior year period.
A 220bps
improvement in SG&A (as a percentage of sales) more than offset
a 60bps decline
in gross margin and a 90bps increase in R&D (as a percentage of
sales). Fitch
expects the company will continue to improve gross margins
during the
intermediate term through the growth in recently- or
to-be-introduced,
higher-margin products.
Growing FCF: Fitch forecasts higher FCF of approximately $800
million during
2016 as Lilly generates organic growth and improved margins.
Expected cash flow
from operations of roughly $4.2 billion should be sufficient to
fund
approximately $2.2 billion in cash dividends and $1.1 billion in
capital
expenditures. Fitch believes FCF will continue to grow from 2015
levels over the
long run, as revenues and margins advance.
Share Repurchases to Continue: Fitch incorporates roughly $2
billion - $3
billion in aggregate share repurchases from now through 2018,
funded with cash
on hand. However, Fitch models only incremental dividend
increases and targeted
acquisitions during the same forecast period, which will not
likely stress
Lilly's balance sheet. We believe Lilly would moderate its share
repurchases if
it were to pursue somewhat more strategic acquisitions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for Lilly's 'A'/Stable Outlook include:
--Moderate organic revenue growth, mostly offset by the negative
effect of
foreign exchange movements during 2016;
--Improving margins driven by favorable mix, including new
product introductions
and the achievement of meaningful cost reduction;
--Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) of roughly $800 million during 2016;
--Leverage to remain below 1.6x during 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect a positive rating action in the near
term, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
revision of the
Rating Outlook to Positive or an upgrade in the intermediate
term, include:
--Revenues continue to expand for patent-protected products,
including Cyramza,
Jardiance, Taltz, Tradjenta/Jandueto and Trulicity;
--The company attains adequate cost controls and integration
synergies to
generate sufficient profitability while limiting increases in
debt to maintain
leverage sustainably below 1.3x;
--Lilly deploys cash conservatively with a bias of using cash
flow as opposed to
debt issuance to fund transactions.
Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead
to a Negative
Outlook and/or a one-notch downgrade to 'A-'/'F2' include:
--Operational stress from factors including, but not limited to,
patent expiries
drive leverage durably above 1.7x;
--Inability to maintain relatively strong operations through the
intermediate
term, patent expiry period;
--FCF deteriorates without the expectation of a timely trend
reversal.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch assumes Lilly will maintain adequate
liquidity,
supported by FCF generation, balance sheet cash and availability
on its
revolving credit facility. At March 31, 2016, the company had
approximately $3
billion of cash and short-term investments, $1.2 billion of
unused committed
bank credit facilities, and roughly $3.8 billion in noncurrent
investments.
At March 31, 2016, Lilly had approximately $7.8 billion in debt
outstanding.
Fitch believes the company's long-term debt maturities are
manageable with
roughly $635 million maturing in 2017, $800 million in 2018, and
$600 million in
2019. Fitch's forecast assumes that Lilly will refinance these
maturities with
new debt issuances.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation. During the LTM period ended Mar. 31, 2016, Fitch
added back $231
million in non-cash stock based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation.
