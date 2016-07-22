(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded one tranche from Vela Mortgages S.r.l. - Series 1 (VM1) and one from Vela Mortgages S.r.l. - Series 2 (VM2) and affirmed all others, as follows: VM1: Class A (ISIN IT0004364185): affirmed at 'AA+sf', Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN IT0004364193): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN IT0004364201): upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB?'; Outlook Stable VM2: Class A (ISIN IT0004550429): affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN IT0004550593): upgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN IT0004550452): affirmed at 'Asf', Outlook Stable VM1 and VM2 are two Italian RMBS transactions originated by Banca Nazionale del Lavoro S.p.A., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas. KEY RATING DRIVERS Adequate Credit Support Credit enhancement (CE) has increased over the past 12 months as a result of portfolio redemptions. The annualised principal payment rate has averaged about 24% for VM1 and 34% for VM2. CE for the most senior tranches in the Vela series ranges from 24.6% (VM1) and 33.4% (VM2). Stable Performance The asset performance in the Vela series has remained broadly stable over the past 12 months. Late-stage arrears are 1.6% for both transactions, almost unchanged from 1.2% (VM2) and 1.5% (VM1) a year ago. The volume of defaults (loans with six unpaid instalments) is reported at 4.7% for VM2 from 4.6% a year ago and 6.7% for VM1 from 6.3%. Although the cash reserve of VM1 is not at its target amount (73% of its target level), its balance has remained broadly stable over the past year and accounts for about 6% of the notes balance. Fitch believes that asset performance in the Vela series will remain stable. This, coupled with increasing credit support, contributed to the upgrades of VM1's class C notes and VM2's class B notes. Capped Recovery Rate Fitch has capped the recovery rate at 100% of the defaulted balance for both transactions despite the relatively low average loan to value ratio of the remaining portfolios to account for the lengthy recovery timing in Italy. The stress had no impact on the ratings. Commingling Risk Mitigated According to the transactions' legal documentation (amended for VM2 in 2013, see Fitch's press release dated 19 August 2014), should the servicer be downgraded below 'F1' (VM1) or 'A-'/'F1' (VM2), the bank will have to fund a commingling reserve in an amount to be determined according to the legal documents. As a result, Fitch has not sized for commingling risk in its analysis. Account Bank Constraining VM2's Class C Rating The rating of VM2's class C notes is capped at 'Asf', the minimum rating of the issuer's account bank according to the transaction legal documentation, because the only source of CE for this tranche is the cash reserve, which is held at the account bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to Italy's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (BBB+/Stable) and the rating cap for Italian structured finance transactions, currently 'AA+sf', could trigger rating changes on the notes rated at this rating level. Deterioration in asset performance beyond Fitch's standard assumptions would also trigger negative rating actions. An abrupt increase in reference interest rates beyond Fitch's stresses would jeopardise the affordability of borrowers with fixed instalment/variable maturity loans that feature embedded bullet risk at the maximum extended maturity. This could also result in negative rating actions. DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third-party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pools and the transactions. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio information or conducted a review of origination files as part of its monitoring. Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided about the underlying asset pools ahead of the transactions' initial closing. The subsequent performance of the transactions over the years is consistent with the agency's expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is therefore satisfied that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial rating analysis was adequately reliable. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: -Loan-by-loan data provided by the European Data Warehouse at beginning of April 2016. -Transaction reporting provided by Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) at beginning of April 2016. MODELS <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/ToolsAndModels.faces?context=2 &detail=135"> ResiEMEA. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/rmbs/emea-rmbs-surveillance -model.htm"> EMEA RMBS Surveillance Model. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/pages/sf/emea-cash-flow-model.htm ">EMEA Cash Flow Model. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Sophia Kwon Associate Director +44 20 3530 1536 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Ilaria Farina Senior Director +39 02 879 087 242 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Assumptions (pub. 09 Jun 2015) here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016) here Criteria for Rating Caps and Limitations in Global Structured Finance Transactions (pub. 16 Jun 2016) here Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance (pub. 17 Dec 2015) here Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 20 Feb 2015) here EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2016) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1009285 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.