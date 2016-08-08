(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Residential-Property Market Forecast (2016-2030) here HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that China's housing demand will remain relatively resilient over the next 15 years through 2030. The volume of new commodity homes to be sold and completed will fall, but the magnitude of the decline is likely to be modest on an annualised basis. However, short-term market volatility will persist, driven by factors that result in volume and price fluctuations. Fitch forecasts that China would need to build 800 million square metres (sq m) of residential-property space - the size of Singapore - a year between 2016 and 2030 to meet demand, more than 90% of which would have to be met by commodity homes built by property developers, as affordable housing built by the state fails to keep up. New housing supply during 2016 to 2030 - or new commodity homes to be completed - will average around 750 million sq m per annum (assuming constant pace of completion), representing 25% downside risk to our estimated 1 billion sq m per annum of housing completion in recent years. New-home sales volume is likely to track similar levels - given that pre-sales are typically 12-18 months ahead of completion. The Special Report "China Residential Property Market Forecast (2016-2030)" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact:: Ying Wang Senior Director +86 21 5097 3010 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch 1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building, 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai 200120, China Shuncheng Zhang +86 21 5097 3039 Su Aik Lim +852 2263 9914 Karl Shen +86 21 5097 3008 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.