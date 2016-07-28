(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European MMF Quarterly - 2Q16
here
PARIS/LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that volatile
fund flows were
seen in US-dollar denominated European money market funds
(MMFs), but not
sterling-denominated MMFs, following the UK's vote to leave the
EU. In its
latest quarterly report on European MMFs, Fitch also highlights
that MMFs are
cautiously positioned since mid-June with portfolio liquidity at
12-months high
and shortened portfolio maturities ahead of potential material
outflows and
market volatility.
Flows in sterling-denominated funds were muted in the week
running up to the
vote. We have not detected any unusual outflows since; the
largest weekly fund
outflow was 11% over that period, well below historical highs.
On the contrary
we have seen more inflows and we expect this to continue in the
near-term as
uncertainties remain. In contrast, US-dollar denominated
experienced more asset
flow volatility during the weeks around the UK referendum,
mostly driven by
asset allocators seizing attractive investment entry points in
high-risk assets
as they move out of cash.
Overall, European MMFs have benefited from sustained demand.
European constant
net asset value (CNAV) assets in euro, US dollar and even
sterling, increased in
2Q16 as investors sought safe havens around the date of the UK's
vote to leave
the EU. Total assets reached EUR562bn at end-June, close to
their end-2015
highs.
MMFs in the three main currencies were cautiously positioned
ahead of the
referendum, in preparation for potentially large, sudden,
outflows and to
contain the impact of market volatility. MMFs had overnight and
one-week
liquidity of respectively 31% and 42% on average at end-June.
These levels were
also the highest over the past 12 months and large relative to
our 'AAAmmf'
criteria. Average portfolio maturities have been shortened
across all three
currencies and fund managers reviewed both their investments in
and limits on
those issuers most sensitive to a UK-leave vote.
The supply of high-quality short-term sterling debt could
significantly be
affected by adverse funding conditions for non-UK issuers (85%
of sterling MMFs
at end-June) in the medium term. We believe that UK government
supply will
continue to be an important factor in mitigating any supply
constraints.
The UK's vote to leave the EU poses considerable uncertainty for
the presence of
offshore UCITS in the UK, while the vast majority of MMFs used
by UK investors
are domiciled in Ireland and Luxembourg. In addition, it remains
to be seen how
it will affect the European MMF regulatory debate, which
recently entered its
final stage. A significant step towards European MMF regulation
has been
achieved with the Council of the European Union's agreement on a
revised
proposed MMF framework, almost three years after the European
Commission's
initial proposed text. We believe that the Council's proposed
rules would make
MMFs safer, through portfolio diversification and liquidity
rules. As proposed,
low volatility NAV (LVNAV) MMFs would be a viable alternative to
existing CNAV
funds, although liquidity requirements could be an obstacle.
The full report, "European MMF Quarterly - 2Q16" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
